Sophomore point guard Bailey Talley 'heart and soul' of Buffalo Gap's girls basketball team

STRASBURG — Bailey Talley’s postseason is something out of a Charles Dickens novel.

Simultaneously the best of times and the worst of times.

A sophomore point guard at Buffalo Gap, Talley is an extension of Bison coach Phillip Morgan on the court.

“Bailey in a way is the heart and soul of our team,” Morgan said. “She handles the ball. She plays the most minutes. And she’s really started to come and hit the 3-pointer for us.”

That was before March 3.

Honaker vs. Buffalo Gap Class 1 state championship VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond 4:30 p.m. Saturday

The first Friday in March is when Bailey, in her first-ever state tournament appearance, saw her dream season turn into a nightmare.

She was injured in a physical state quarterfinal game against West Point.

Talley knew instantly her season was over.

“I was mad more than anything,” said Bailey, taking a moment to collect herself emotionally. “I was just mad.”

Hours after the road victory, Buffalo Gap had an early Saturday practice. Once the players were assembled, the conversation between the players quickly turned to concern for their friend and teammate Talley.

Parents of the players were shooting the breeze in the school parking lot while the girls practiced inside Saturday morning. Again, the conversation turned to Talley.

When game time rolled around Monday night, Talley had set aside her anger the best she knew how and looked for ways to positively impact the game.

Pull Quote “This is really a dream for me, but I really wanted to be on the floor. I’m excited. It’s crazy. It’s a big dream, and it just came true.” — Bailey Talley, Buffalo Gap sophomore

Donning a gray Buffalo Gap hoops shirt rather than her black road uniform, the sophomore guard set out to contribute in as an honorary assistant coach.

“I was just offering (guard) Ava (Cline) advice like, ‘Hey, look this way,’ or ‘Look at Leah (Sherrill) in the post,” Talley said. “Just helping her see the floor was the big thing.”

Talley had a feeling that Gap would have success in the rematch against Rappahannock. As the final seconds ticked off the clock with the Bison nursing a 14-point lead, teammates quickly found Talley for a long, tear-filled embrace.

“It was a huge loss not having her (in the game),” Morgan said. “But seeing her in tears, she’s just as much a part of this as the girls out on the floor.”

The fierce competitor in Talley would much rather be on the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center floor than on the bench beside coach Morgan.

But the sophomore point guard is determined to enjoy Gap’s magical postseason run.

“This is really a dream for me, but I really wanted to be on the floor,” Talley said. “I’m excited. It’s crazy. It’s a big dream, and it just came true.”