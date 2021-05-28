Staunton baseball team defeats Fort Defiance

A run-scoring hit by Xavier Moore in the second inning put the Storm up 6-3 and three more runs in the third increased the margin to 9-3. Rowzie plated a run with a single and Meadows added a run-scoring groundout in Staunton's half of the third inning.

After Fort scored a run in the bottom of the third on Smith's RBI-single, Staunton broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. The Storm had just one hit in the inning, but took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and a Fort throwing error to open up a 14-4 lead. Luck had the only hit in the inning for the Storm, a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield.

Fort chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the fourth on Cook's two-run double and two more runs in the fifth to close to within 14-8.

Staunton's Neil belted a solo homer in the seventh for a 15-8 lead and the cushion was more than enough to withstand a three-run inning in the bottom of the seventh by the Indians as the Storm finished off thier first district win of the season, 15-11.

Harrell, who worked four innings on the mound to get the win, also led Staunton at the plate with three hits. Meadows and Luck each had two hits and two runs batted in. Neil also added two hits to the Storm's 13 hit attack.