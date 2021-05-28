Staunton baseball team defeats Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Staunton scored five runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in a 15-11 victory over Fort Defiance in Valley District baseball action.
"Baseball's a funny game and we've been kind of a Jekyll and Hyde team during this crazy Covid season that hasn't been anything close to normal," said Staunton head coach George Laase. "All we ask our players to do is go out and play hard and tonight they did that. We had some good at-bats and we hit the baseball. We played decent defense and I thought we did a really good job running the bases. I love thse guys that I get to work with and tonight I'm really proud of the way they played the game."
Staunton's Haiden Engleman and Jalen Rowzie drew walks to start the game and Jerrod Meadows followed with a run-scoring double for a 1-0 Storm lead. Mason Luck added a single to center, scoring Rowzie to put the visitors up 2-0. Kadin Swisher plated a run with a groundout and Nathan Byrnes doubled in a run to push the margin to 4-0. After a base hit by Aaron Neil, Job Harrell added a run-scoring single for a 5-0 Staunton lead.
Fort responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Camden Harron led off with a single before walks to Ryan Cook and Evan Sutton loaded the bases. Tyler Smith chased home two runs with a double and Jordan Biggs scored on a wild pitch, pulling the Indians to within 5-3.
A run-scoring hit by Xavier Moore in the second inning put the Storm up 6-3 and three more runs in the third increased the margin to 9-3. Rowzie plated a run with a single and Meadows added a run-scoring groundout in Staunton's half of the third inning.
After Fort scored a run in the bottom of the third on Smith's RBI-single, Staunton broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. The Storm had just one hit in the inning, but took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and a Fort throwing error to open up a 14-4 lead. Luck had the only hit in the inning for the Storm, a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield.
Fort chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the fourth on Cook's two-run double and two more runs in the fifth to close to within 14-8.
Staunton's Neil belted a solo homer in the seventh for a 15-8 lead and the cushion was more than enough to withstand a three-run inning in the bottom of the seventh by the Indians as the Storm finished off thier first district win of the season, 15-11.
Harrell, who worked four innings on the mound to get the win, also led Staunton at the plate with three hits. Meadows and Luck each had two hits and two runs batted in. Neil also added two hits to the Storm's 13 hit attack.
Smith paced Fort's offense with three hits and three runs batted in. Biggs also had three base hits for the Indians.