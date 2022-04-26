Staunton baseball team uses 13-run first inning to crush visiting Bath Country

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm baseball team scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning in a nondistrict 19-0 victory against Bath County on Monday night at John Moxie Stadium.

Senior catcher Haiden Engleman hit a triple and double during the offensive breakout, finishing the night going 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Sophomore John Henderson continued his hot streak with three hits and two RBIs. Senior Aaron Neil added an inside-the-park grand slam after the Charger left fielder misjudged a sinking line drive. Neil finish with twp hits and five RBIs.

“We needed a day like today to put some quality at bats in and gain some confidence,” Staunton head coach George Laase said. “We’ve been playing some good baseball against great programs, but falling short of a complete game effort. We got that today.”

Starting pitcher Job Harrell contributed two doubles and an RBI, while also striking out six batters in four innings on the mound. He limited Bath County to two hits. Henderson threw the last inning, striking out two.

“Job is a competitor and when we play good defense behind him, we really put us in a position to win,” Laase said. “I know the average person will look at our record and never understand the strides that these young men have made this year. I’m proud that they keep showing up and giving me everything they have.”

The Storm (2-9, 1-4) faces Mountain View on Thursday night in New Market and the Indians in Fort Defiance on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.