Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance in overtime to claim final seed in Region 3C Tournament

FORT DEFIANCE — It was a win-or-go-home scenario, and neither Staunton or Fort wanted to go home.

So the two teams went to overtime instead.

Fort Defiance pulled off a frantic comeback in the closing minute of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Staunton answered Fort’s run in the extra period, outscoring Fort 15-5 in overtime for a dramatic 65-55 win.

The two teams were vying for the final seed in the Region 3C basketball tournament, and both teams wanted it badly.

Ultimately, it went to Staunton.

But Fort made Staunton earn it Wednesday night.

“We grew up today,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “I’m so proud of my guys. We showed some fight today. I told them we went through that four-game stretch of losing close games, throwing the ball away late in games. We did a good job of composing ourselves in the overtime.”

The ball didn’t bounce Fort’s way in the overtime period, but coach Brandon Fulk was equally proud of the way his Indians ball club refused to quit.

“Our will to win was exceptional tonight,” Fulk said. “The guys just didn’t quit. I’m not even sure how we tied the game up. Everything is a blur. The adversity that the guys have faced this season — we had a kid lose a parent in the middle of the season — we felt real life adversity. We went 4-8, then we won five in a row. Certainly, these guys have never quit. We told the guys you’re going to have four and five-game losing streaks in life, and how you respond to those is crucial. Our guys never quit.”

Staunton point guard Durrell Hamilton weaved through the Fort defense defense and dropped the ball off of teammate Maaliah Cabell, who in turn threw down a rim-rocking, two-handed vertical dunk to the delight of the visiting Staunton fans.

The dunk put Staunton up 45-36 with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. For the first time in the second half, it felt like the Storm had breathing room.

But Fort wasn’t done.

Tyreek Veney and Landon Simmons both sank 3-pointers in the final minute to tie the game at 48-48 in the final seconds of regulation.

Then things got even crazier.

Staunton’s Manny Chapman, who was key for Staunton down the stretch, hit a go-ahead floater off the backboard with 5.6 seconds left. Veney was fouled on his ensuing drive, and calmly sank both free throws with 0.2 seconds on the clock to send it to the extra period tied at 50-50.

Staunton scored the first eight points in overtime, and this time there would be no comeback. Cabell had a game-high 25 points, and Chapman had 21, including several key buckets down the stretch and in overtime.

“I had to get that second wind,” Chapman said. “Talking to coach and being in the huddle, I felt the energy and just locked in.”

Gutshall had a team-high 18 points for Fort in the loss.

“We just wanted to do it for the seniors,” Gutshall said. “We fought hard.”

Veney followed up his 41-point outing Monday with a solid 16-point performance, which included some impressive, clutch shot-making. Fort intentionally slowed the pace of the game down. After winning the tip, the Indians didn’t take a shot until two-and-a-half minutes had gone off of the clock.

Josh Jones had 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter, shouldering the offensive burden as Fort cut an eight-point halftime deficit to two points, 36-34, heading into the final period.

“I think once I get in the paint, I can do my thing,” Jones said. “I haven’t been able to show it that much during the season, dealing with an ankle injury, but I feel like I can show up big when my teammates are being face-guarded and we need it.”

The loss ended Fort’s season. Staunton will travel to Turner Ashby on Friday.

In the junior varsity game, Staunton avenged an earlier loss to Fort with a 42-28 victory.

STAUNTON 65, FORT DEFIANCE 55

STAUNTON 11 14 11 14 15 — 65

FORT DEFIANCE 8 9 17 16 5 — 55

STAUNTON (65) — Simms 4 2-4 10, Hamilton 2 2-5 6, Chapman 6 7-7 21, Moore 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 0-1 0, Desper 0 0-2 0, Cabell 11 3-9 25, Jackson, Brown, Dunn, TOTALS 23 14-28 65

FORT DEFIANCE (55) — Simmons 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jones 7 0-0 14, Veney 3 4-10 16, Hebb , Liskey, , Gutshall 7 2-2 18, Smith, Garber, Hebb TOTALS 22 6-12 55.