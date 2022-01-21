 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton boys basketball team beats Waynesboro

  0

STAUNTON — Staunton pulled away in the second half for a 56-37 win over city rival Waynesboro in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Friday night.

“We started a little shaky,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “In the third (quarter), we took control.”

Manny Chapman led the Storm with 16 points, and most of his scoring coming in the first half. For the Little Giants, Messiah Barber had a big scoring night with 22 points in the loss.

Staunton also won the junior varsity contest.

