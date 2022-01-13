Staunton boys basketball team defeats Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Between the holidays and the snow, it’s been a while since Staunton’s boys basketball team had played a home game.

Anyone who expecting rust, however, got just the opposite.

The Storm jumped out to an 18-4 run to the start the game, defeating Stuarts Draft 66-43 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Thursday night.

“It’s probably been a month since we played at home,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “It was a great team win. We were just trying to get easy baskets. That was the plan tonight. When the guys saw the ball going in, they just got more confidence after that.”

Ammanuel “Manny” Chapman had three baskets in the opening 18-4 run en route to a team-13 points.

“It was a good win, and our first game in like three weeks, so it was good to be back,” Chapman said. “It was a team effort. We came together, and we got it done. I think coach (Mickens) has been expecting – and I’ve been expecting for myself – to be more of a leader. I just tried to bring that energy early.”

Draft came in winners of three of the team’s last four ball games. The Cougars outscored the Storm 26-24 in the second half, but it was a case of too little, too late for coach Brad DeWitt’s ball club.

“We’ve been playing some good basketball,” DeWitt said. “Tonight, Staunton really came out with good energy and ready to play. They punched us in the mouth early. Manny really made some difficult shots. That was one of our focal points, but he’s a really good player, and he got them off to a good start.”

Ten different Storm players scored in the contest, with sophomore Jack Jones joining Chapman in double figures with 10 points. Chase Schages, Colton Harris and Blake Stinespring all had eight points for Draft, and Devin Brydge contributed seven points.

Staunton also won the junior varsity contest.

STAUNTON 66, STUARTS DRAFT'S 43

STUARTS DRAFT 7 10 14 12 — 43

STAUNTON 24 18 13 11 — 66

STUARTS DRAFT (43) — Brydge 3 0-0 7, Wayne 2 0-0 4, Frame 1 0-0 2, Wood 1 1-2 3, Schages 1 5-11 8, Graber 1 0-0 3, Harris 4 0-4 8, Stinespring, 4 0-3 8, TOTALS 17 6-20 43

STAUNTON (66) — Simms 1 0-0 3, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Chapman 6 0-0 13, Terry 2 0-0 6, Dunn 3 3-4 9, Moore 2 0-0 4, Jones 4 2-4 10, Desper 2 0-0 4, Cabell 4 0-2 8, Jackson 3 1-2 7, TOTALS 28 5-10 66