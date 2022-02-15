 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton boys basketball team defeats Waynesboro

  • Updated
  • 0

Staunton withstood an early shooting barrage by Waynesboro Evan Sites — the Little Giant senior had four first-half 3-pointers on Senior Night — and the Storm pulled away for a 65-36 victory Shenandoah District win Tuesday night.

The win was huge for Staunton as the team continued to keep its postseason hopes alive heading into Wednesday’s decisive game at Fort Defiance.

Prodigy Simms led Staunton with 16 points and Maaliah Cabell added 12 in the victory. Sites finished with 16 points.

Waynesboro’s junior varsity team did pull off the victory, and Staunton’s varsity girls basketball team won at home against Waynesboro. Statistics for the girls varsity game weren’t available at the time of publication.

