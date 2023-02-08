STAUNTON — What started like a blowout turned out to be a nail-biter.

Staunton was dominant in the first half, but Buffalo Gap’s furious second-half rally fell short as the Storm defeated the Bison 55-49 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Tuesday night.

Staunton’s lead was as large as 19 points in the first half, but Storm coach Terrell Mickens was thankful his team had a few more points than Gap when the final buzzer sounded.

“A win is a win,” Mickens said. “We came out hot. We cooled off and missed five or six shots to start the third quarter. They were inching back and inching back. I thought we did a good job settling down and returning to our groove. We got a little complacent.”

Storm junior guard Prodigy Simms scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter on a variety of 3-pointers, transition layups and free throws.

Staunton opened the contest electing to face-guard Buffalo Gap’s all-state guard Bennett Bowers, and the combination of tight defense and the hot offensive start by Simms helped Staunton to a 20-11 lead after one period.

“We knew coming in that he (Bowers) would get face-guarded,” Buffalo Gap coach Chad Ward said. “Other teams have tried the box and one, and other teams will shade or send someone to run at him. So we know something’s coming, and we’re usually prepared for it.”

Staunton guard Manny Chapman added 17 points in the win and sank a pair of second-quarter free throws to help Staunton to a 31-12 lead with four minutes remaining until intermission. Gap scored six straight points to close the first half, cutting the lead to 31-18 heading into the third quarter.

A layup and an old-fashioned three-point play by Gap’s Micah Canterbury — who led the Bison with 16 points — cut the Storm lead down to two points, 40-38, in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Gary Logan Hewitt hit a massive 3-pointer as Gap took a brief 45-44 lead.

Simms answered with a layup of his own, and Staunton never trailed again.

“In the second half, we came out slow, but we got it back,” Simms said. “Buffalo Gap has beat us twice over the past few years, and we didn’t want that to happen again at our place. So we have to keep coming out with energy. My teammates found me open. I hit open shots, and we needed them.”

Both basketball teams left the court Tuesday night feeling like they could have executed better down the stretch. Staunton missed the front end of several one-and-one free throw opportunities, and Gap’s offensive execution didn’t lead to points when the Bison needed to score.

“Our last 11 possessions were five turnovers and two points,” Ward said. “You can’t win ball games like that.”

Bowers finished with 14 points for Gap. Staunton guard Jack Jones, assigned to face-guard Bowers for most of the contest, finished with nine points in the win.

In the junior varsity contest, Staunton remained undefeated with a 94-23 victory over Gap. Thomas Chisley had 18 points. Leon Woodard chipped in an additional 13 points, and Joaquin Bell added 12 points in the Storm win.

STAUNTON 55, BUFFALO GAP 49

BUFFALO GAP 11 7 20 11 — 49

STAUNTON 20 11 11 12 — 55

BUFFALO GAP (49) — Strother 1 0-1 2, Bowers 6 0-0 14, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 2 0-0 5, Canterbury 7 2-3 16, LaPorte 2 3-4 9, Hohenstein 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 19 6-10 49

STAUNTON (55) — Simms 7 3-4 20, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Chapman 6 5-8 17, Jones 4 0-0 9, Dunn 2 2-6 6, Stell, Moore, Jackson, Vest, TOTALS 20 11-20 55.