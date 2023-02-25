PENN LAIRD — The Staunton Storm fought to the end but came up short on Saturday afternoon.

The Storm fell to the top-seeded Spotswood 64-56 in the Region 3C title game after a long cold spell in the third quarter allowed the Trailblazers to pull away. Despite the loss, Staunton advances to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

“I thought we played hard; we just missed a lot of open shots in the second half,” Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said. “When you play teams like this in this caliber of game, you’ve got to make shots, and we went cold there. But, I thought we did a great job of battling.”

The two teams emerged from the locker room with high energy, playing physical defense and sprinting on the fastbreak. The Trailblazers grabbed an advantage after the opening minutes, as Staunton frequently settled for difficult shots. Junior Prodigy Simms hit a triple near the horn to cut the Storm’s deficit to five entering the second quarter.

Jonathan Moore nailed a three-pointer to open the second frame to bring the Storm within two points and set the tone for an energetic second quarter. The teams traded baskets as Staunton established its presence inside, but the Trailblazers continued to convert looks. However, the Storm’s offensive rhythm allowed them to enter the intermission trailing by seven points.

The Storm’s bid to upset Spotswood encountered a hurdle in the third quarter, as they went several minutes without a basket in the heart of the period. Trailblazers’ sophomore Rayne Dean dominated inside in the second half as his team carried a double-digit lead into the final quarter.

“We’ve been hot all week, but we just got cold at the wrong time,” Mickens said.

With two minutes left in the contest, the Storm trailed by 14 points, but that wasn’t the end of the story. The Storm nailed a pair of triples in quick succession and eventually whittled the lead down to six points with 16 seconds left. Unfortunately, the magical comeback failed to come to fruition, as Spotswood sealed the game on the line.

“I love each and every one of [my guys]," Mickens said. "I know they will keep fighting to the horn, and that’s what we want them to do.”

Dean led the way for the Trailblazers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Camryn Pacheco recorded 15 points.

For the Storm, Prodigy Simms scored 13 points, while Maaliah Cabell had 12.

Despite the loss, which snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Storm, Staunton still advances to the state tournament and face defending champion Cave Springs.

“We’ve got to get back the drawing board and get better, and I think we will,” Mickens said. “These guys are hurt. They’re banged up, and they care. That means a lot to me as a coach that these guys care. We’ll bounce back.”

SPOTSWOOD 64, STAUNTON 56

STAUNTON 9 17 9 21 — 56

SPOTSWOOD 14 19 12 19 — 64

STAUNTON (56) — Simms 4 3-4 13, Cabell 6 0-1 12, Chapman 1 6-7 9, Stell 2 0-0 5, Jones 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Moore 4 0-0 9, Terry, Rodriguez, Kilgore, Vest, Jackson, Dunn, TOTALS 20 9-12 56.

SPOTSWOOD (64) — Li 3 2-5 5, Pacheco 4 7-10 15, Sprague 1 5-8 7, Dean 9 6-9 25, Harding 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 0-0 4, Gipson 1 0-0 2, Shelton 1 0-2 2, Barnes, Pellot, Byington, Chaluisant, Edwards, Graves, Leslie, TOTALS 22 24-32 64.