Staunton boys basketball team picks up first win of season
BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton boys basketball team picks up first win of season

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm picked up their first victory of the season with a 82-53 win over visiting Rockbridge County in the team's home debut Friday night.

Staunton opened the game on an 8-0 run and never looked back.

Jaqaunte "Bucky" Scott and Jonathan Moore each had 12 in the victory as Staunton evened its record to 1-1 after a season-opening loss to Spotswood. Prodigy Simms added 11 points in the win. Tucker Terry had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Kayden Jackson, Jamal Brown and Manny Chapman added eight to round out a balanced Storm attack.

The junior varsity also picked up a 55-27 home win.

