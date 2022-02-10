Staunton boys basketball team storms Fort Defiance

STAUNTON — The Staunton High School boys basketball team completely dominated visiting Fort Defiance on Wednesday night, defeating the Indians 57-28 in Shenandoah District action.

“We put a full game together,” said Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. “A win like this is always a confidence builder.”

Staunton (9-9, 5-4 district) raced out to a 19-7 lead after one period and was never threatened.

With a full-court man-to-man press, the Indians were never really able to get into much of an offensive flow.

“The two things we’ve been stressing are defense and effort,” Mickens said.

A pair of three-pointers by sophomore Prodigy Simms fueled the first-period Staunton lead and when Simms dished off to junior Maaliah Cabell for a thunderous dunk to end the quarter, Staunton was in firm control.

Another three, this time coming from sophomore Ammanuel Chapman increased the lead to 26-11 just before the end of the half.

The onslaught continued into the third quarter as Staunton outscored the Indians 20-7 to go up 50-20 heading into the final frame.

Mickens was then able to play everyone on his bench to finish off the game.

The Staunton offense was sharp, with smart passing leading to numerous baskets.

“Turnovers have been our Achilles heel all season, but we took care of the ball tonight,” Mickens said.

Simms led all scorers with 17 points while Cabell added 13 and Chapman had nine.

Simms and sophomore Durrell Hamilton each had five assists and two steals for Staunton, while Hamilton and junior Kayden Jackson each had six rebounds.

Staunton did a nice job of sharing the basketball, finishing with 15 team assists.

For the Indians (9-9, 5-4 district), Tyreek Veney led the way with 15 points and Kaden Johnson scored eight.

The victory was important for Staunton in the race to make into the Region 3C Tournament.

Entering Wednesday’s contest, Staunton was in 11th position with the top 10 teams qualifying, while Fort Defiance was in ninth.

Staunton will attempt to keep its late-season push going on Friday with a home matchup against Wilson Memorial, which is currently third in the Region 3C race.

The Indians, which saw their five-game winning streak snapped begin a four-game homestand on Friday versus Buffalo Gap and against Turner Ashby, currently eighth in the region on Saturday.

STAUNTON 58, FORT DEFIANCE 28

FORT DEFIANCE 7 6 7 8 — 28

STAUNTON 19 11 20 7 — 58

FORT DEFIANCE (28) — Johnson 3 2-6 8, Jones 1 0-1 2, Patterson 0 1-2 1, Veney 6 1-4 15, Hebb 1 0-0 2, Bruce 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 4-15 28.

STAUNTON (57) — Simms 7 0-0 17, Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Chapman 4 0-0 9, Dunn 2 1-2 5, Moore 1 0-0 2, Cabell 6 1-2 13, Tolar 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 2-4 58.