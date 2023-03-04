ROANOKE — To be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs.

Cave Spring, the 2022 Class 3 state champions, used a stifling defense to bring Staunton’s magical boys basketball season to a close Friday night. The Knights, who also won the state championship in 2020, advanced to the state semifinals with a 58-30 win over the Storm.

It was an emotional loss for the members of the close-knit Storm program.

“They always say there are going to be tears at the end of the season — either happy tears of sad tears — and unfortunately, we have sad tears tonight,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “I’m super proud of this team. No one predicted us to be here. I want to thank our seniors. This is our first time as Staunton High School (since the name change) making a run to the state tournament. I just talked about how far we’ve come over the last three years. It’s just amazing to watch these guys, and all the hard work they put in.”

Staunton led 7 -6 early, but on the defending state champions’ next bucket, Cave Spring never trailed again. It was a matchup nightmare for the Storm as the Knights boast a roster with five players at least 6-foot-3, including 6-foot-8 Division I commit Dylan Saunders.

Staunton was patient on offense, but the Storm players had to add extra on shot attempts over the long, outstretched Cave Spring defenders. Because of their length and height advantage, the Knights did a great job clearing the defensive glass, limiting Staunton to one shot attempt each time down the court.

“That’s a good basketball team,” Mickens said. “They sit down on defense. They take pride in it, and they’re long. When you get past one guy, you run into the 6-foot-6 next guy. We missed a lot of shots, and when you get this far down the line, you have to make some consecutive shots.”

Staunton will bring back a lot of talent next year. Still, it was the final game in a Storm uniform for upperclassmen Maaliah Cabell, Alex Stell, Andre Johnson, Tucker Terry, Jonathan Moore and Kayden Jackson.

“It was a good season,” Johnson said. We had a group of guys. I love all the guys.”

Terry agreed.

“I love the team we had,” Terry said. “I just love the group of guys we had together. Even though tonight wasn’t a good ending, we had a great season.”

CAVE SPRING 58, STAUNTON 30

STAUNTON 8 9 5 8 — 30

CAVE SPRING 16 13 16 13 — 58

STAUNTON (30) — Simms 2 0-1 5, Cabell 2 1-2 5, Johnson 4 2-5 12, Chapman 2 0-0 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Stell, Terry, Moore, Jones, Fields, Kilgore, Vest, Rodriguez, Dunn, Totals 10 3-8 30

CAVE SPRING (58) — Lilley 3 0-0 6, Bryant 4 0-0 9, 8 2-3 19, Tinsley 4 0-0 9, Saunders 4 6-8 15, Parker, Washington, Jones, Cornett