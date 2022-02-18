Staunton boys basketball team suffers season-ending loss to Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Staunton hustled down loose balls, created turnovers and hit big shots down the stretch.

In short, the Storm did everything a team needs to do to mount a comeback.

A hot-shooting Turner Ashby team, however, simply would not wilt under the pressure.

The Knights matched the Storm big shot for big shot down the stretch, allowing TA to hold on for a 55-51 victory in the Region 3C boys basketball tournament first round Friday night.

Falling just short of a comeback was a tough way to end the season for the Storm.

“I told them in the locker room that they gave me everything they had,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said. “That been our m.o. (modus operandi) all season. I knew we were going to make a run somewhere in the game. We just made it too late. Hats off to TA as well. They hit a bunch of shots tonight.”

Turner Ashby played zone in the first half, content to let Staunton prove it could knock down enough outside shots to force into TA into a different defense. The Knights’ shot-blocking ability bothered Staunton in the first quarter. With TA defenders getting multiple deflections on Staunton’s post shot attempts early, it put more pressure on the Storm perimeter players to knock down shots.

And early on, Staunton’s shots weren’t falling.

Garret Spruhan scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to lead the Knights. TA took a 22-16 lead into the intermission after Staunton guard Jonathan Moore hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer just before the half.

Staunton cut the lead to three points as Ammanuel “Manny” Chapman opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but TA responded with a 13-5 run to extend its lead to 11 points, 35-24.

Trailing 41-29 to start the fourth quarter, Staunton a final push.

Kayden Jackson hit a pair of free throws, allowing Staunton to set up full court pressure, which would bother the Knights for the entire final period. The Storm’s full court pressure paid immediate dividends, as TA turned the ball over and Chapman hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five, 41-36, with 5:14 remaining.

TA’s lead stayed between four points and seven points until the closing seconds, when Chapman’s free throws cut the lead to three points, 54-51, with 7.5 seconds remaining. The Knights sealed the win with a free throw on the other end.

Chapman chipped in 16 points and Moore added 13 points in the loss.

After the game, Mickens acknowledged his three seniors.

“I just want to shot out Jamal (Brown), Caleb (Desper) and Vale (Tolar),” Mickens said. “I just want to thank them for everything they’ve given us the past couple of years.”

Brown played point guard for Mickens for the last three years.

“It’s been a long journey,” Brown said. “I started here when I was a sophomore, and now I’m a senior. I just wish I could do everything again. These guys are like family to me. We’re all brothers.”

TURNER ASHBY 55, STAUNTON 51

STAUNTON 7 9 13 22 — 51

TURNER ASHBY 13 9 19 14 — 55

STAUNTON (51) — Simms 4, Hamilton 4, Chapman 16, Dunn 2, Moore 13, Jones 2, Desper 2, Cabell 4, Jackson 2, Terry, Brown.

TURNER ASHBHY (55) — Gerber 5, Keplinger 14, Bass 3, Baylor 2, Spruhan 23, Bailey 6, Hoover, Lyons, Quintinella.