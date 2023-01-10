Staunton boys basketball team surges past Stuarts Draft with big second half

STAUNTON — After a first half that saw Staunton leading by seven, head coach Terrell Mickens wanted to see his team bring more energy to close the game.

The Storm answered the call, opening the second half on a 9-0 run as they outscored the visiting Stuarts Draft 45-16 in the second half Tuesday night to defeat the Cougars 77-42 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

“That’s what I was preaching when we went into halftime,” Mickens said of his team’s second-half performance. “We’ve got to bring the energy and the effort. We got a few steals and a few easy buckets that ultimately busted the game open, and we just built off that.”

Staunton started the game off strong defensively as they feasted on the fastbreak in the opening quarter, outpacing Cougars defenders for easy baskets.

In the second quarter, the Cougars began to find their momentum. Stuarts Draft guards began to feed the post, and sophomore Donovan Jenkins enjoyed considerable success with 10 first-half points to allow his team to enter the half only trailing 33-26.

Mickens knew a change was needed in the second half to prevent Jenkins from a big night.

“Don’t let [Donovan Jenkins] get the ball,” Mickens said of their defensive adjustments after the first half. “The young kid has got a bright future. It seems like they run the offense through him. He got going there, and not only can he score, but he also passes very well out of the post. That was our main thing, to keep guys in front of him.”

The Storm opened the second half on a 9-0 tear, highlighted by an and-one by junior Prodigy Simms on an explosive drive to the basket.

Simms said the third-quarter success largely depended on focusing on other aspects of the game that led to better offensive opportunities.

“Our coach told us to come into the third quarter as if it’s 0-0,” Simms said. “Even though we were up, we weren’t getting any offensive or defensive rebounds. So we had to box out and not play to another team’s level.”

As Simms experienced success all night driving the basketball, the shooters around him thrived from the three-point line. Staunton nailed 13 triples in the game, including three in the third quarter by senior Alex Stell to help propel the Storm to a 15-point advantage going into the final quarter.

“Alex Stell stepped up big tonight in that third quarter,” Mickens said. “That’s big. We haven’t seen that yet this year. We shot the ball pretty well in the second half.”

Senior Jonathan Moore joined the three-point barrage in the fourth quarter, nailing three of his own in the final period as Staunton erupted to pull out the 35-point victory. However, the Storm left no doubt, outscoring Stuarts Draft 25-5 in the fourth to prevent any chance of heroics.

Simms led all scorers with 20 points, while Stell provided 16 off the back of four triples. Moore also hit four three-pointers to go with his 14 points.

“It spaces the floor out, so I can drive in and get easy buckets on layups or get foul calls,” Simms said of how his team’s hot shooting contributed to his night.

Jenkins finished with 15 points for the Cougars, while junior Harley Frame piled up 11.

Stuarts Draft head coach Brad Dewitt said his team failed to bring the same level of play from the first half into the second — a fatal mistake against a talented team like the Storm.

“Staunton’s a very good basketball team, and they’re going to make a lot of runs,” Dewitt said. “I was proud of how we handled it in the first half. In the second half, we got a little rattled, but you have to give them credit. They shot the ball very well tonight.”

Stuarts Draft falls to 6-5 (2-2) with the loss and hosts Rockbridge County on Wednesday night. The Storm improve to 8-3 (2-1) with the victory and play at Buffalo Gap on Friday.

STAUNTON 77, STUARTS DRAFT 42

STAUNTON 18 15 19 25 — 77

STUARTS DRAFT 9 17 11 5 — 42

STAUNTON (72) — Simms 7 5-9 20, Cabell 2 0-0 4, Stell 5 2-2 16, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Chapman 4 0-0 10, Terry 2 0-0 6, Moore 5 0-0 14, Jones 1 0-0 2, Vest 1 0-0 2, Kilgore, Jackson, Fields, Rodriguez, Dunn, TOTALS 28 8-13 72

STUARTS DRAFT (42) — Graber 2 1-1 5, Frame 4 2-2 11, Jenkins 6 3-10 15, Moore 1 2-4 4, Conner 0 2-2 2, Cote 2 0-2 5, Bell, Graham, Clements, Ramsey, Wang, Wood, TOTALS 15 10-21 42.