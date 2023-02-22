STAUNTON — For the first 16 minutes, the Region 3C quarterfinal matchup between Staunton and Heritage went back and forth.

In the second half, however, the Storm shot the lights out.

Quite literally.

The region’s No. 2 seed Staunton broke open a close game, outscoring No. 7 seed Heritage 35-23 in the second half en route to a 70-55 tournament victory. Unfortunately, the last two minutes of the contest were played with no scoreboard and backup safety lights as the high school and portions of the northern end of Staunton lost power.

“Survive and advance,” Storm coach Terrell Mickens said. “I’m so proud of them.”

The Paul Hatcher Gymnasium is no stranger to great playoff basketball atmospheres; that was the case Tuesday night. The win-or-go-home contest produced urgency and intensity from both teams from the outset, and crowds for both teams followed suit.

Heritage forward Simieon McMillan canned a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the visitors a 19-15 advantage after one period. The two teams traded baskets in the second quarter, but Staunton took the halftime advantage after a push to end the half. Junior guard Jack Jones hit a big jumper, and Andre “Deuce” Johnson hit three free throws to put Staunton up 35-32.

The second half would belong to the Storm.

“We preach defense here,” Mickens said. “And I thought tonight that gave us the advantage throughout the game. They hit several shots in the second quarter, but the guys stayed poised and calm. They just kept battling. When we got to lead heading into the third quarter, I was like, ‘Hey, we need to get a couple stops and score a couple of times.’ And that’s what we did.”

Junior Storm guard Prodigy Simms, who had a game-high 26 points, helped Staunton expand its lead in the third. After a slick drop-off assist to senior teammate Maaliah Cabell for a layup, Simms stuck a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer.

“Last year, we lost in the first round (of regionals),” Simms said. “We didn’t want to do that again. We just matched their energy.”

Alex Stell, who added 13 points in the win, played a fantastic defensive game. His defensive contributions helped turn the tide of the ball game in the third quarter. Manny Chapman’s layup to close out the third period helped Staunton to 49-41 leading into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a great win,” said Chapman, who added eight points. “In the first half, it was close. In the second half, we executed and broke away. We just told ourselves to lock in on defensive, rebound and make them hit tough shots. We stayed with it.”

Cabell put down a thunderous baseline dunk in the fourth quarter, and Stell followed that up with a 3-pointer to extend Staunton’s lead to 17, 67-50, in the final period. Before Staunton fans could celebrate, however, the lights went out.

“I told the guys that if you coach long enough, you’ll see some crazy stuff,” Mickens said.

Staunton (19-5) hosts a talented Charlottesville team on Thursday with a state championship berth on the line.

STAUNTON 70, HERITAGE 55

HERITAGE 19 13 9 14 — 55

STAUNTON 15 20 14 21 — 70

HERITAGE (55) — Tomms 4 0-2 9, Clark 4 0-0 9, Slaughter 1 0-0 3, McMillan 6 1-2 15, Washington 6 3-4 17, Farmer 1 0-0 2, Miller, Kelso, Lewis, TOTALS 22 4-8 55.

STAUNTON (70) — Simms 10 2-2 26, Cabell 4 0-0 8, Stell 5 0-0 13, Johnson 0 4-6 4, Chapman 3 2-2 8, Jones 3 0-0 8, Vest 1 0-0 3, Terry, Moore, Jones, Fields, Kilgore, Jackson, Dunn, TOTALS 26 8-10 70.