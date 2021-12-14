Staunton boys basketball team's seasoned squad hopes to compete for Shenandoah District title

Sophomore Peyton Dunn, one of the most decorated Staunton Storm football players, will provide a physical presence once he is cleared to play. Senior Caleb Desper is on the varsity for the first time in 2021-2022 after breaking his collar bone and missing the 2020-2021 season.

“We call him Birdman from the Miami Heat,” Mickens said. “He does all the dirty work. He’s all over the place. You’ll see him on the ground a lot. I just love that kid. He’s so unselfish.”

Mickens knows junior guard Jonathan Moore can shoot the ball, and the Storm coach is counting on Moore to impact the game in other ways he’s not scoring.

“Johnny’s been working on doing more,” Mickens said. “He’s been working hard on defense. You can tell these guys have gotten so much better.”

Storm guard Jack Jones is a gym rat who is always working on his game. In his second year on the varsity, the sophomore guard is a high-energy guy with a good feel for the game.

“Jack is our mouthpiece,” Mickens said. “He’s the communicator. He does it on the bench and in the game. He works hard, and he worked really hard in the offseason. He’s another one of those guys that does everything right.”