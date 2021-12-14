Staunton boys basketball team's seasoned squad hopes to compete for Shenandoah District title

STAUNTON – During the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 boys basketball season, the Staunton Storm team was relatively inexperienced.
That shouldn’t be a problem this year.
Staunton returns 11 players off last year’s team, as head coach Terrell Mickens leads a seasoned squad into a wide open Shenandoah District race. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, the Storm have convincing victories of nondistrict opponents Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby and a pair of nondistrict losses to Spotswood.
“I feel like the district is up for grabs,” Mickens said. “Anybody can beat anybody.”
Staunton’s 2020-2021 season ended in a loss to a familiar foe in East Rockingham, who has University of North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel on the roster.
“I thought last year went well considering all the circumstances,” Mickens said. “We were just really young with three freshmen, three sophomores and only two seniors.”
The Staunton team is especially deep at the guard position.
Senior Jamal Brown returns at point guard. The 5-foot-5 floor general helps Mickens implement an uptempo style of play.
“He’s our heart,” Mickens said of Brown. “He’s been with us for three years now. He’s 5-foot-5, but he bangs with the best of them.”
Sophomore Prodigy Simms has started the season as a disruptive force on the defensive end, and she’s shown flair as a ball handler as well as a knack for knocking down 3-pointers and acrobatic lay-ups.
“He’s a scorer,” Mickens said. “He has a knack for the ball.”
A star on the football field, senior Jaquante “Bucky” Scott brings an interior toughness to the Storm line-up.
“He’s our clean-up guy,” Mickens said. “I call him Dennis Rodman.”
Durrell Hamilton is a guard up from the junior varsity. The sophomore is a tenacious on-the-ball defender who makes good things happen for the team.
“He’s still getting adjusted to the game,” the coach said. “I call him my pit bull. He works so hard in practice.”
Ammanuel “Manny” Chapman will be looked upon to make a difference on both sides of the court.
“He’s our Mr. Fundamental,” Mickens said. “He plays both sides of the ball, and he guards. He does so much right.”
Junior Tucker Terry has provided a spark off the bench for the Storm by knocking down 3-pointers.
“He can shoot, and he’s hit some big shots the last few games,” Mickens said. “He’s one of those guys that does everything right.”
Sophomore Peyton Dunn, one of the most decorated Staunton Storm football players, will provide a physical presence once he is cleared to play. Senior Caleb Desper is on the varsity for the first time in 2021-2022 after breaking his collar bone and missing the 2020-2021 season.
“We call him Birdman from the Miami Heat,” Mickens said. “He does all the dirty work. He’s all over the place. You’ll see him on the ground a lot. I just love that kid. He’s so unselfish.”
Mickens knows junior guard Jonathan Moore can shoot the ball, and the Storm coach is counting on Moore to impact the game in other ways he’s not scoring.
“Johnny’s been working on doing more,” Mickens said. “He’s been working hard on defense. You can tell these guys have gotten so much better.”
Storm guard Jack Jones is a gym rat who is always working on his game. In his second year on the varsity, the sophomore guard is a high-energy guy with a good feel for the game.
“Jack is our mouthpiece,” Mickens said. “He’s the communicator. He does it on the bench and in the game. He works hard, and he worked really hard in the offseason. He’s another one of those guys that does everything right.”
High-flying junior forward Maaliah Cabell may be the most athletic player on the Storm roster.
“If he gets aggressive, he’s going to be a problem,” Mickens said. “He’s been working hard on getting a jump shot and getting moves down.”
Three-sport standout Kayden Jackson is a physical force on Staunton’s roster.
“We just call him our bully,” Mickens said. “He beats and bangs. He’s been working on his jumpshot. Around the basket, he’s pretty good.”
Vale Tolar is an athletic senior wing player for the Storm.
“He’s our energy guy, and another guy who can shoot the ball,” Mickens said. “We’re excited to see what he can do this year.”
Team chemistry is a strength for this year’s team.
“They all love each other,” Mickens said. “They plays so hard, and I always tell them how unselfish they are. They don’t care who scores.”
Mickens also knows there’s room for improvement as the season progresses.
“We have to take care of the basketball and rebound,” Mickens said. “We had 21 turnovers and only made 19 shots (the first time) against Spotswood. We can’t beat anybody like that.”