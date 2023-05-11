For Staunton teammates Thomas Chisley and Maaliah Cabell, the goal is to push each other to their limit.

That was on full display at Wednesday evening’s Shenandoah District Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Waynesboro during the triple jump. Chisley — who finished runner-up to Cabell in the long jump earlier in the day — unleashed a monstrous personal-best jump of just over 45 feet to topple his Virginia Tech-bound teammate. Their 1-2 performance in the triple jump helped the Staunton boys clinch the district championship with 121 total points.

“For me and Maaliah, we go into practice and talk a little bit, but we always make sure we push each other,” Chisley said. “In the long jump, we had an amazing competition and played off each other. In practice before this, it got to the point where [Staunton assistant] coach [Teley] Tate had to push us off the track. Me, him, and Howard [Kilgore] all just go at it. The results show.”

Cabell also picked up victories in the 200-meter dash and the high jump.

“I try to push Thomas,” Cabell said. “If I jump further, I know Thomas will go further than me. I just try to push him so we can both be better at triple jump.”

Tate commended his team’s competitiveness on Wednesday.

“All year, we’ve been banged up, and they just went out and competed,” Tate said. “I know some of them wanted to get first. We just stressed, ‘Go get top three.’ That was our goal, and we knew that would give us a chance.”

In the girls’ competition, Fort Defiance cruised to victory with 120 points after narrowly falling short at the district meets in 2021 and 2022. Kaity Ruiz sprinted to victory in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes. Abby Lane showed off her long-distance prowess with wins in the 800 and 1600-meter events. Fort Defiance also won the 4x800 relay.

“This was a season-long goal we’ve been working towards,” Fort Defiance coach David Stewart said. “The last two years, we finished second by less than five points, so this is something they really wanted to come away with.”

Here is how other local teams fared in the meet.

WAYNESBORO

The Little Giants’ boys team finished second, while the girls placed third.

The boys picked up wins in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays. In individual competition, Adam Groves won the 3200-meter run, Qua’ran Patterson raced his way to a victory in the 110-meter hurdles, and Amari Carter picked up the win in the 100-meter dash. Jolin Miles outpaced the field in the 1600-meter run.

“I think our performance was really good considering we’ve had a couple of kids hurt,” Waynesboro head coach Troy Argenbright said. “It’s a little disheartening to win every meet leading up to this; we thought we were going to be able to get a second [district title] in a row. Overall, they did really good, and I’m proud of them. They left it all out there on the track.”

Jasmine Redifer excelled on Wednesday for the Little Giants, picking up victories in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the long and triple jump events.

“She’s here every day at practice and for hours after practice,” Argenbright said. “She’s here every weekend. She watches videos. She films herself. She’s constantly trying to get better because she wants to be the best.”

WILSON MEMORIAL

The Green Hornets’ girls finished in second, while the boys ended in fourth place.

Clark Dana won the 800-meter run, while the team finished first in the 4x400 relay. In addition, Parker Showalter threw his way to a win in the shot put.

Quinn Franklin won the 3200-meter run for the girls.

STUARTS DRAFT

The Cougars finished fourth in the girls team competition, while the boys placed sixth. Abby Mikolay scored wins in the shot put and discus throw events. Anna Callo launched her way to victory in the pole vault.

FORT DEFIANCE

The Indians finished in third place in the boys competition. Jalen Alexander won the 400-meter dash, while BC Sommerfield finished on top in the 300-meter hurdles.

RIVERHEADS

The Gladiators boys finished in fifth, while the girls placed sixth.

Dillon Schaefer won the discus throw. Nolan Tyree claimed a win in the pole vault.

STAUNTON

The girls team finished in fifth and won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

BUFFALO GAP

The Bison boys finished in seventh place.