PREP BASKETBALL

Staunton boys, girls sweep Stuarts Draft in basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — The Storm's Durrell Hamilton had nine of his team-high 22 points in the second quarter as Staunton knocked off Stuarts Draft 58-52 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Tuesday night.

The Storm hopped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, but the scrappy Cougars kept it a close game in the second half.

Staunton's Maaliah Cabell added 10 points in the win. For the Cougars, Chase Schages led Draft with 18 points and Devin Brydge scored 10.

In Shenandoah District girls’ basketball action Tuesday night, the Storm avenged a Saturday loss to Stuarts Draft with a 42-34 win over the Cougars.

Cougar Anna Smith had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Draft. Leah Wood finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

