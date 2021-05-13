Staunton boys soccer team beats Fort, Riverheads

The Staunton boys soccer team picked up two Shenandoah District wins this week, defeating Fort Defiance, 3-0, at home on Tuesday and Riverheads, 6-0, at Greenville on Thursday.

After a scoreless first half Tuesday against the Fort, Staunton scored three second-half goals to win.

Sophomore Kendrick McCarty scored first assisted by freshman Henry Melvin. Then senior Matthew Watson scored on an assist by junior Charles Otteni. Completing the scoring was junior Liam Wright unassisted.

Staunton followed up with another shutout Thursday against the Gladiators.

With four first-half goals, Staunton overwhelmed Riverheads.

Otteni scored twice in the first half with one assist from junior Jimmy Kivlighan.

Watson scored two more goals in the first half and completed his hat trick with another in the second half.

McCarty finished the scoring for Staunton on an assist from freshman Alex Kuntz.

Also assisting on goals were two by junior Jimmy Kivlighan, one each by seniors Wesley Siemers and Berk Hughes.

Staunton (3-0) travels to Stuarts Draft to take on the Cougars on Tuesday.

