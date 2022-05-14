Staunton boys soccer team defeats Waynesboro

STAUNTON — It’s déjà vu all over again.

The Staunton Storm defeated the Waynesboro Little Giants 4-0 in Shenandoah District boys soccer action Friday night. That was also the score when the two same teams played Thursday night.

First-year Little Giants coach Jennifer Chance knows that success won’t always be measured on the scoreboard as she and the players work to rebuild the soccer program.

There was plenty to be encouraged about for the rookie head coach.

“They didn’t quit,” Chance said of her squad. “They’re not quitters. They fight tooth and nail every time. They’re proud of their teammates, and they’re in this together. We have worked so hard to build character. They’re pretty strong Little Giants.”

Staunton’s Jimmy Kivlighan got the Storm on the scoreboard first. Leading 1-0, the Storm took a 2-0 lead into the half with one of the most bizarre goals of the season. The ball ricocheted off the top bar of the goal, where an alert Ashton Barrett was waiting to knock it in.

The Storm added two more goals in the second half. Freshman Marc Geffrard headed in a corner kick, and Antoni Mazariegos scored literally seconds after play resumed after an injury stoppage.

Staunton did a beautiful job running its offense, including some amazing passing for scoring opportunities.

The only thing Storm coach Homes Tehrani would have loved to see was his squad’s shots on goal converted into shots in goal.

“We couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Tehrani said. “It’s the story of our season. We took a lot of good shots tonight. We just weren’t lucky tonight, and Waynesboro played pretty good defense tonight. Our team is doing the right thing. Everybody’s hungry to score a goal. Then they get over excited and miss open goals.”

There was no junior varsity match. Because of weather complications, both the girls and boys varsity matchups between Staunton and Waynesboro were played in Staunton on Friday night. Waynesboro girls beat Staunton for the second consecutive night in Shenandoah District girls soccer action.