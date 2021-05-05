 Skip to main content
Staunton boys soccer team opens season with win
Staunton boys soccer team opens season with win

Staunton's boys soccer team opened its season with a 7-0 win over Stuarts Draft on Wednesday.

Kendrick McCarty led the attack with three goals and added an assist. Other goal scorers for Staunton were William Melvin, Wes Siemers, Matthew Watson and Charles Otteni.

Harrison Wallace assisted on two goals and Otteni, Jimmy Kivlighan and Siemers also assisted on goals.

Staunton's next match is at home on Tuesday against Fort Defiance.

