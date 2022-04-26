Staunton boys soccer team rallies to defeat Nelson County

STAUNTON – This one was for Chuck.

Staunton freshman Marc Geffrard scored late in Monday night’s contest against Nelson County, as the Storm rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to pull out a 3-2 nondistrict win over a scrappy Governors boys soccer team.

After the game, the Staunton players huddled on the pitch and collectively gestured that they were dedicating the game to senior teammate Charles “Chuck” Otteni, who suffered a serious injury in the team’s game Friday against Wilson Memorial.

“It was a good comeback,” Storm coach Homes Tehrani said. “Everyone was worried about Chuck not being here, and there was a little bit of disconnect, but they found a way. They started playing their game, and the ball started moving.”

Nelson took a 1-0 lead into the half after a successful penalty kick by sophomore Angel Becerra. The Governors went up 2-0 when senior midfielder Christopher McGrath scored to start the second half.

“Caleb (Sweigart) gave me a great opportunity,” McGrath said, “and I just finished it.”

Staunton then got on the board with a penalty kick of its own, finished by senior Storm midfielder William Cormier.

“Marc drew the penalty, and then I just had to get in the right mindset,” Cormier said of the penalty kick. “When they blew the whistle, I just stepped up to the plate and took it.”

Staunton controlled the ball for the majority of the second half, and eventually the offense started to produce goals. Senior midfielder Jimmy Kivlighan tied things up for the Storm with a follow-up shot.

“William took a free kick and bends it in, and then Marc heads it,” Kivlighan said. “The keeper makes a good save, and I think I’m just first to it. It was really easy. It felt good, but all goals feel good.”

Tied 2-2 in the closing minutes, Geffrard finally put the ball in the back of the net after several previous attempts had come up just short.

“I took a touch, and curved it right,” Geffrard said. “The bottom right is probably the easiest and most open. If I would have tried to go across or up high, there’s a greater chance of missing.”

Nelson coach Eddie Torres thought his team left everything out on the pitch.

“It was a high-pressure game,” Torres said. “They had possession for most of the game, so give them credit for that. We had a chance to win this thing, and we just couldn’t finish it out at the end. They were tougher at the end.”