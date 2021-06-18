 Skip to main content
Staunton falls to Clarke County in Region 2B boys soccer title game
PREP BOYS SOCCER

Staunton's Wesley Siemers scored the first goal of the Region 2B boys soccer title game, but top-seeded Clarke County (11-0) scored the final three goals of the contest as Clarke claimed the regional championship Thursday night.

Staunton won the state championship in 2019, and there was no spring sports season in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Staunton, the defending state champions, finished the 2021 season with a record of 8-2-1.

