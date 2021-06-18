Staunton falls to Clarke County in Region 2B boys soccer title game

Staunton's Wesley Siemers scored the first goal of the Region 2B boys soccer title game, but top-seeded Clarke County (11-0) scored the final three goals of the contest as Clarke claimed the regional championship Thursday night.
Staunton won the state championship in 2019, and there was no spring sports season in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Staunton, the defending state champions, finished the 2021 season with a record of 8-2-1.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.