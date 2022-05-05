Staunton football coach Jacob Phillips returning to Bath County, his alma mater

Bath County’s newest football coach will not need an introduction.

Jacob Phillips, who spent the last several seasons coaching at Staunton High School, is returning to his alma mater to take over head coaching and athletic director responsibilities for the Chargers.

It’s bittersweet for Phillips.

He’ll forever cherish his time leading the Storm program.

However, there’s no place like home.

“It’s a chance to go home, and being closer to my family is very, very special,” said Phillips, a key cog on Bath’s 2001 state championship team along with his brother Jon. “Saying good-bye to guys who I’ve built relationships makes it tough, but hopefully a lot of people will understand the bigger of me doing the best I can for my family.”

Returning to Bath as coach is something Phillips never envisioned.

“I just put that out of my mind,” said Phillips, a former quarterback at William & Mary. “I’ve always been focused on what I was doing in the moment. I’ve been fully bought in everywhere I’ve been, but at the same time I’m still the biggest Bath County athletics supporter they have. I’m always rooting for them. And now I get to be a part of it.”

Not only does the move allow Phillips to be closer to home, it provides the Charger athletic program with someone who understands what it means to represent Bath County.

“They’ve done so much me, and I can attest so much of my being formed by growing up in that small town and community,” the coach said. “I’m just excited to give back. For a lot of people, it’s hard to go there, because it’s off the beaten path. It’s out in the middle of nowhere. It takes a special person to understand it, and more so someone who lived it.”

Wins were hard to come by for Staunton’s football team — especially in a top-heavy Shenandoah District — but Phillips feels like the Storm program is ready to turn the corner.

“I appreciate Mr. (Nate) Collins and coach (David) Tibbs for giving me the opportunity to come up there,” Phillips said. “It was fun to be a part of it. It was interesting to through the transition into the new school. They have top-notch facilities and equipment and materials in terms of sports. It’s a tough place to leave. I spent a lot of time investing into those kids.

“And I hope they understand I’ll still be supporting them and cheering for them and helping them any way I can. I appreciate them taking me and coming out and playing for me. I think they’re on the right track. I think there are some bright years ahead. They have a really good group of young kids and a good JV season going 9-1. They have a lot of potential going forward.”