Staunton football team comes up short against Harrisonburg

STAUNTON — Staunton made good plays, but Harrisonburg made scoring plays.
The Blue Streaks scored two touchdowns and a safety, and that was enough for visiting Harrisonburg to knock off the Staunton Storm 16-0 in nondistrict football action Friday night.
For all of the good plays the Storm made Friday night, none could get that zero off of the scoreboard.
“We stuck with it and kept battling to the end,” Staunton coach Jake Phillips said afterward. “We played well. Little things just kept us from getting over the hump or getting over the edge. We had a penalty here or a turnover there.”
The series between the two city schools dates back to 1911, but the two teams hadn’t faced off since 2016.
Both defenses came up big early, forcing take-away on the opposing team’s first offensive possession. After a scoreless first quarter, Harrisonburg finally got on the board on a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Keenan Glago.
Staunton’s defense came up huge to end the first half, stopping the Blue Streaks on back-to-back goal line scoring attempts.
“I was super proud of made that huge stand right before the half,” Phillips said. “That was really, really big for us. Just seeing the enthusiasm in the locker room, that was enjoyable right there.”
Harrisonburg’s special teams swing the game in the third when a Blue Streak punt pinned the Storm on its own 1-yard line. On second-and-10 from its own 1, the ball went out of the end zone and was ruled a safety. Harrisonburg immediately took advantage on the ensuing possession, with Glago finding receiver Jathan Engle on a 37-yard pass, setting up first-and-goal for the Staunton 3. Blue Streaks running Aaron McAfee took it from 3 yards out.
With the victory, Harrisonburg extends its winning streak against Staunton to two games in a row after the Storm had won the previous four before the 2016 loss. It’s was the 94th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Harrisonburg leading the series 62-28. There were also four ties.
HARRISONBURG 16, STAUNTON 0
STAUNTON 0 0 0 0 — 0
HARRISONBURG 0 7 9 0 — 16
Second Quarter
H – Glago 15 run. Lopez Meija kick
Third Quarter
H – defensive safety
H – McAfee 3 run. Lopez Meija kick