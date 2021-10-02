Staunton football team comes up short against Harrisonburg

STAUNTON — Staunton made good plays, but Harrisonburg made scoring plays.

The Blue Streaks scored two touchdowns and a safety, and that was enough for visiting Harrisonburg to knock off the Staunton Storm 16-0 in nondistrict football action Friday night.

For all of the good plays the Storm made Friday night, none could get that zero off of the scoreboard.

“We stuck with it and kept battling to the end,” Staunton coach Jake Phillips said afterward. “We played well. Little things just kept us from getting over the hump or getting over the edge. We had a penalty here or a turnover there.”

The series between the two city schools dates back to 1911, but the two teams hadn’t faced off since 2016.

Both defenses came up big early, forcing take-away on the opposing team’s first offensive possession. After a scoreless first quarter, Harrisonburg finally got on the board on a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Keenan Glago.

Staunton’s defense came up huge to end the first half, stopping the Blue Streaks on back-to-back goal line scoring attempts.