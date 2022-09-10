Staunton football team crushes Page County to improve to 2-0

STAUNTON — Staunton High School’s defense never broke.

For most of the game, it didn’t even bend.

The Storm defense pitched a shutout Friday night — with the Page County Panthers’ only points coming on a safety — as Staunton picked up a 35-2 nondistrict football victory.

It was first-year coach Mike Bell’s second win in as many tries, and his first home victory.

Last week, Staunton beat Covington on the road.

“Our defense has been great all year,” Bell said. “They’ve been aggressive. They’ve made adjustments when their backs are against the wall. They just keep fighting. This felt good. I have great assistant coaches. The players are buying in. If we can keep doing things right, I think we can keep being successful.”

The defense was opportunistic. Storm sophomore defensive back Marc Geffrard, who also had Staunton’s first offensive touchdown of the game, recorded three interceptions on the night.

“I love defense,” Geffrard said. “It’s my favorite part of the game. And I’m a ball hawk.”

Leading 7-0 after Geffrard’s 10-yard run, Page County cut the deficit to five points, 7-2, off of a defensive safety.

After scoring one touchdown on the ground, the Storm’s air attack got in the mix when senior quarterback Walker Darby found Thomas Chisley for a 17-yard scoring strike. The next Storm score was also through the air, as Brayden Fields took Darby’s screen pass and scampered 65 yards down the field for the score.

“I caught the screen pass, and my guys were down the field blocking,” Fields said. “I got a few cuts and stuff, and then I punched it in from there. You’ve got to thank the Lord first and foremost, and I’ve got to thank my hogs (blockers) down there. I can’t do anything without them.”

Staunton closed the first half with perfect execution of the 2-minute drill. With the ball on their own 10, Darby found Andre Johnson for an 87-yard reception. With the ball on the Page 3-yard line, Darby scored his third touchdown of the half on a sneak with 2.0 seconds remaining.

Fields also had the only scored of the second half on a 7-yard scamper midway through the final period.

Staunton (2-0) hosts Rockbridge on Friday night.

STAUNTON 35, PAGE COUNTY

PAGE COUNTY 2 0 0 0 — 2

STAUNTON 14 14 0 7 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

S – Geffrard run. Miguel kick

PC – Defensive safety

S - Chisley 17 reception from Darby. Miguel kick

SECOND QUARTER

S – Fields 65 reception from Darby. Miguel kick

S – Darby 3 run. Miguel kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

S – Fields 7 run. Miguel kick.