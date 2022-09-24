Staunton football team gets road win, payback over Waynesboro

Last season, Waynesboro’s football team rained on the Staunton Storm’s homecoming parade.

This year, Staunton’s football team was more than happy to return the favor.

The Storm scored 21 unanswered points in the first half en route to an impressive 48-10 Shenandoah District win Friday night in the 90th meeting between the two crosstown rivals.

“We’re not doing what we need to do Monday through Thursday,” Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis said. “Until we’re able to fix what’s happening Monday through Thursday, we can’t come out here and expect to get a different result.”

The win improved Staunton to 4-0 under first year coach Mike Bell. With the four consecutive wins, the Storm also surpassed last year’s win total.

“It was a good, physical game,” Bell said. “We made some adjustments. The kids listened, and they came out and played football.”

The Little Giants got on the scoreboard first after Waynesboro’s defense forced a fumble, resulting in a 28-yard field goal by Jason Argueta Portillo.

Staunton answered the Waynesboro score with a 3-yard run by sophomore tailback Braylen Fields, and then added to the lead with a 32-yard fumble recovery by Troy Tovar. Staunton’s final score of the first half was a 72-yard scoring strike from senior quarter Walker Darby to sophomore Marc Geffrard.

Waynesboro’s special teams came up with a huge play in the second quarter, as Deyonte Williams fell on the football in the end zone after a blocked punt. The score pulled the Little Giants within 11, 21-10, and seemed to reinvigorate Waynesboro’s sidelines.

The second half, however, would belong to Staunton.

Fields scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 8 and 31 yards, respectively. Geffrard, who scored on offense in the first half, ran back an interception 64 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tovar, who scored on defense in the first half, ran the ball in from 12 yards out to round out Staunton’s scoring.

Staunton (4-0) travels to Harrisonburg next week.

Waynesboro (0-5) travels to Buffalo Gap on Friday.

STAUNTON 48, WAYNESBORO 10

STAUNTON 14 7 14 13 — 48

WAYNESORO 3 7 0 0 — 10

FIRST QUARTER

W – Portillo 28 field goal

S – Fields 3 run. Miguel kick

S – Tovar 32 yard fumble recovery. Miguel kick

SECOND QUARTER

S - -Geffrard 72 pass from Darby. Miguel kick

W – Williams fumble recovery in end zone. Portillo kick

THIRD QUARTER

S – Fields 8 run. Miguel kick.

S – Fields 31 run. Miguel kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

S – Geffrard 64-yard interception return. Kick failed

S – Tovar 12 run. Miguel kick