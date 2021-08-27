Staunton football team looks to improve, weather Shenandoah District

This is the seventh story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.

STAUNTON — Staunton opened the condensed spring football season with a dramatic last-second win over East Rockingham.

The Storm also closed the season with a win over its longtime rival Waynesboro Little Giants.

Between those two wins, however, the team battled all types of adversity, including a five-game losing streak sandwiched in between the season-opening and season-ending victories.

Storm head coach Jake Phillips refuses to use any of the obstacles the team faced as excuses.

“When we were out there in the parking lot for our first week-and-a-half of spring practice with snow covering our field, it’s one of those things that, ‘Hey, at least we’re playing football!’” Phillips said. “It’s one of those things that at least we’re together, and we’re able to compete.”

The Storm treated the COVID-19 spring football season just like colleges treat their spring season: with the objective of getting better for the fall.