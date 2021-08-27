Staunton football team looks to improve, weather Shenandoah District

This is the seventh story in a seven-part series that will preview each of the area’s prep football teams.
STAUNTON — Staunton opened the condensed spring football season with a dramatic last-second win over East Rockingham.
The Storm also closed the season with a win over its longtime rival Waynesboro Little Giants.
Between those two wins, however, the team battled all types of adversity, including a five-game losing streak sandwiched in between the season-opening and season-ending victories.
Storm head coach Jake Phillips refuses to use any of the obstacles the team faced as excuses.
“When we were out there in the parking lot for our first week-and-a-half of spring practice with snow covering our field, it’s one of those things that, ‘Hey, at least we’re playing football!’” Phillips said. “It’s one of those things that at least we’re together, and we’re able to compete.”
The Storm treated the COVID-19 spring football season just like colleges treat their spring season: with the objective of getting better for the fall.
“We were extremely proactive,” Phillips said. “We had an opportunity to get experience. We had a lot of guys get playing time. We didn’t want to go two full years and come into this fall with kids not getting any playing time. From day one, we split the team right down the middle. ‘Hey, you’re offense and you’re defense.’ We wanted to have as many guys in as many positions possible gain experience.”
Phillips is hoping the strategy pays off this fall as the Storm look to battle in a talented Shenandoah District.
Staunton was scheduled to kick off district play Friday against Wilson Memorial, but the game was moved to the final week of the regular season (Nov.5) as the Storm’s program adheres to Virginia High School League’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“It’s a highly competitive district,” Phillips said. “You have to come to play every week, and that’s what you want. You want to have that challenge on a weekly basis.”
In the spring season, quarterback responsibilities were shared by Bucky Scott and Walker Darby, and both players return.
“We knew we’d have them both back this year,” Phillips said. “We wanted them to compete. They are both two different players, and we wanted to give both of them a chance to showcase their skills and get those opportunities.”
Junior quarterback Job Harrell also returns to the football program after taking last season off.
The deepest position on the roster is wide receiver, led by returning all-Region 2B performer Kayden Jackson.
“He has incredible burst and incredible ball skills,” Phillips said of his junior wideout.
Lining up with Jackson will be Scott, who had a huge game against Waynesboro at receiver. Multi-sport standout Jonathan Moore, Jalen Rowzie, Jacob Whitaker, Tavian Strother, Khalil Crawford and a host of others give Staunton a plethora of talented options in the passing game.
Josiah Williams gives Staunton a huge, mobile target in a tight end type of role, and talented sophomore Peyton Dunn transitioned from lineman to H-back last year with success.
Reece Levin and Malik McKenzie, newcomers to the Storm, will see time at running back. Gianni Colavita is making a successful transition from H-back to running back, and defensive standout Troy Tovar will also take snaps at running back.
By the end of last season, Staunton was starting two freshmen and two sophomores on the offensive line.
“Not only were we young, we were thin,” Phillips said. “We’re a little deeper this year, but once again a lot of young guys.”
The line will be anchored by senior Landyn Coggins.
“He’s our catalyst and a staple player for us,” the Storm coach said. “He spearheads everything for us. He’s just a well-rounded athlete.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Phillips expects another big year from the sophomore Dunn.
“He stepped up big as a freshman,” he said. “He was all-region, and he led our team in tackles. He was voted by our coaches as our team MVP and Hustle & Heart Award.”
Fellow linebacker Lane Strickland also was one of the leading tacklers for the Storm, and Harrell’s return to the team adds linebacker depth.
On the defensive line, Williams and Colavita play solidify the defensive end positions. Coggins and Levi Rodriguez have excelled on both sides of the line for the Storm.
The entire secondary returns for the Storm, including Andre Johnson, one of the most improved players on the team. Micah Sanders, a state champion in track as a freshman, also returns to the defensive backfield. Jackson, Darby, Levin and Scott will also see time in the defensive backfield, along with Landon Dove, who is up from the junior varsity.
Phillips believes the key to Staunton’s success in 2021 is growth.
“We’ll have to see how tough we got from last spring,” the Staunton coach said. “It’s one of those thing that when you’re sitting there with a bunch of sophomores and freshmen, you can use it as an excuse. It’s not an excuse anymore, and we don’t want to use it as an excuse anyway. We certainly can’t look back and not grow from last spring.”