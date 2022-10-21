Staunton football team loses unbeaten record as Buffalo Gap stuns Storm

STAUNTON — For the third straight week, Staunton was looking for a little fourth quarter magic.

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, Buffalo Gap had other plans.

The Bison scored 22 first half points. Despite not adding to that total in the second half, Gap was able to hold off the previously undefeated Staunton Storm 22-17 in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.

“Our guys came together,” Buffalo Gap coach Brad Wygant said. “Staunton is a talented team, and they’ve come back. It was a good night for us, especially against such a talented team. This district is impressive. Everybody can bring it any Friday, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. There’s great talent and great coaching all the way around. Anybody can win any Friday night.”

It was evident early that Gap’s game plan was to win the time of possession battle. The Bison methodically moved the ball down the field on the game’s opening drive, until Gap quarterback Micah Canterbury found receiver Luke Tinsley for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Leading 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion, Canterbury took the second touchdown in himself from 1 yard out. Staunton scored in the second quarter when talented kicker Augustin Miguel put a 34-yard field goal through the uprights.

Gap capitalized on a special teams turnover to set up another Canterbury-to-Tinsley score to take a 22-3 lead late in the second quarter.

“When you have a receiver that’s 6-foot-5,” Canterbury said afterward, “you just put it up and give him a chance.”

However, on the ensuing kickoff, Gap’s squib kick ended up in the hands of Staunton’s talented playmaker Thomas Chisley, who scored from 55 yards out with less than one minute remaining in the half.

After both defenses pitched shutouts in the third period, Staunton made it a one-score game early in the fourth when Storm senior quarterback Walker Darby found receiver Marc Geffrard for a 12-yard scoring strike.

However, Geffrard’s score would be the last score of the game.

Gap drove the ball to the Staunton 1-yard line. Rather risking a potential Staunton score in response, the Bison went into victory formation deep in the red zone to run out the clock.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Staunton coach Michael Bell said afterward. “Our kids kept fighting, and sometimes it’s not the outcome you want. We’re going to keep going forward. We’re just going to be rebound and get ready for next week.”

BUFFALO GAP 22, STAUNTON 17

BUFFALO GAP 6 16 0 0 — 22

STAUNTON 0 10 0 7 — 17

FIRST QUARTER

BG - Tinsley 24 pass from Canterbury. Two-point possession failed

SECOND QUARTER

BG – Canterbury 1-yard keeper. Yeago 2-point conversion run.

S – Miguel 34-yard field goal

BG – Tinsley 20 pass from Canterbury. Yeago 2-point conversion run.

S – Chisley 55 yard kickoff return. Miguel kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

S – Geffrard 12 pass from Darby. Miguel kick.