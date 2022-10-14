Staunton football team rallies from 12-point deficit in 4th quarter to stun Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — For the second week in a row, the Staunton Storm put together a late scoring drive to remain undefeated on the season.

A week after defeating Stuarts Draft with a late score, Staunton scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the game-winner with just 30 seconds left, to stun Fort Defiance 14-12 Friday evening in Shenandoah District football action.

Fort took the lead late in the first quarter with a 53-yard drive. Fort quarterback Trey Miller ripped off a 33-yard run give the Indians a first down at the Storm 12. Jacob Shifflett scored on a 5-yard run for a 6-0 Fort lead.

Shifflett scored again on the first play of the second half when he took a pitchout and went 63 yards to make the score 12-0.

Fort still led 12-0 going into the fourth quarter, but then the Staunton offense started to move the football.

The Storm drove 76 yards in 11 plays to pull within a touchdown midway through the final period. Andre Johnson gained 18 yards on a reverse and Walker Darby connected with Thomas Chisley on a 11-yard pass as Staunton approached midfield.

A penalty against the Fort moved the ball to the Indians 38-yard line and the Darby to Chisley connection clicked again for 12 yards and a first down at the Fort 22. Brayton Fields gained 9 yards on a run and Darby picked up 11 yards on a keeper to make it first and goal at 2. Fields scored on the next play and Augustin Miguel added the PAT, pulling Staunton to within 12-7 with 6:53 left in the game.

Fort picked up one first down on its next possession before the Staunton defense forced a punt with 2:30 left in the game.

Johnson returned the punt 42 yards to the Indians' 28, but a holding penalty on the return forced Staunton to start its drive from its own 44.

A run picked up no yards and two incomplete passes left Staunton facing a fourth-nad-10 play. With the game on the line, Darby connected with Johnson for a 33-yard gain and a first down at the Fort 23 with 1:26 left to play.

"He (Johnson) came across the field and I got the ball over the linebacker. When I let the pass go, I knew he was going to catch it," Darby said.

After two running plays netted 4 yards, Darby once again found Johnson, this time for 13 yards and a first down at the 6. A face mask penalty on the Johnson catch moved the ball to the 3 and Darby scored on the winning touchdown on the next play as Staunton escaped with the 14-12 victory.

Darby had an efficient night throwing the football, completing 15-of-19 passes for 157 yards. Johnson was the target on three of those completions for 61 yards. Marc Gefhard caught five ball for 45 yards.

"I don't know the last time Staunton was 7-0," said Darby. "I'm thrilled with where we are."

Staunton will look to keep its perfect record intact next Friday when the Storm hosts Buffalo Gap. Fort will also be back at home next Friday when the Indians play Riverheads.

STAUNTON 14, FORT DEFIANCE 12

STAUNTON 0 0 0 14 — 14

FORT DEFIANCE 6 0 8 0 — 12

FIRST QUARTER

FD - Shifflett 5 run (kick failed)

THIRD QUARTER

FD - Shifflett 63 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

S - Fields 2 run) Miguel kick)

S - Darby 3 run (Miguel kick)