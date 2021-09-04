Staunton football team rides dominant defense to season-opening win over Covington

STAUNTON – Staunton’s offense found pay dirt six times in the team’s season opener.

It was the other score, however, that got second-year Storm Jake Phillips hyped.

Staunton’s defense accounted for all nine of the team’s first quarter points, and a balanced Storm offensive attack scored three touchdowns on the ground and another three through the air.

The combination helped Staunton to a 50-26 nondistrict win over visiting Covington on Friday night.

After having to navigate protocol for the past two weeks, Phillips was just happy to have his guys on the field.

“We had one practice and no type of game anything for two weeks,” Phillips said. “We were 10-foot distance on barrels, and not even having bodies. It was tough on our guys. It was tough to practice. It was tough to do anything.”

Both teams had some fumbles early, but it was the Storm team that found a way to convert turnovers into points. Troy Tovar forced a fumble that Josiah Williams recovered for a touchdown. Tovar wasn’t done, as he also forced a safety to put Staunton up 9-0 over Covington after one period of play.