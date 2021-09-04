Staunton football team rides dominant defense to season-opening win over Covington

STAUNTON – Staunton’s offense found pay dirt six times in the team’s season opener.
It was the other score, however, that got second-year Storm Jake Phillips hyped.
Staunton’s defense accounted for all nine of the team’s first quarter points, and a balanced Storm offensive attack scored three touchdowns on the ground and another three through the air.
The combination helped Staunton to a 50-26 nondistrict win over visiting Covington on Friday night.
After having to navigate protocol for the past two weeks, Phillips was just happy to have his guys on the field.
“We had one practice and no type of game anything for two weeks,” Phillips said. “We were 10-foot distance on barrels, and not even having bodies. It was tough on our guys. It was tough to practice. It was tough to do anything.”
Both teams had some fumbles early, but it was the Storm team that found a way to convert turnovers into points. Troy Tovar forced a fumble that Josiah Williams recovered for a touchdown. Tovar wasn’t done, as he also forced a safety to put Staunton up 9-0 over Covington after one period of play.
In the second quarter, the Storm offense kicked into high gear. Kayden Jackson opened the second quarter with a score to put Staunton 15-0, and Reese Levin added another run score to put the Storm up 22-0.
Covington finally got on the board with a one-play, 72-yard drive. Javier Yancey found Chadwick Tacy on a 72-yard passing strike with 50.4 seconds left in the first half.
Staunton answered quickly as Storm quarterback Walker Darby led the two-minute drill to perfection, capping off a 65-yard scoring drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Jonathan Moore. It was one of three Darby touchdown passes on the evening, as Walker found Moore and Bucky Scott for fourth-quarter touchdown strikes.
Scott, who had a big day for the Storm, returned the second half kickoff down to the Covington 13, setting up a 3-yard Levin touchdown run a few plays later.
Covington’s offense would find the end zone three more times. Yancey had a 3-yard run and a second long touchdown strike to Tacy. Purcel Turner also scored from 10 yards out on a pitch late in the contest.
However, Staunton had too much offensive firepower in the season-opening win.
The Storm (1-0) travel to play a much-improved Page County Panther team next Friday night.
STAUNTON 50, COVINGTON 26
COVINGTON 0 7 6 13 — 26
STAUNTON 9 20 7 14 — 50
First Quarter
STA – Williams fumble recovery. Darby kick.
STA – Tovar forces safety
Second Quarter
STA – Jackson 11 run. Conversion failed.
STA – Levin 10 run. Darby kick
COV – Tacy 72 pass from Yancey. Tacy kick
STA - Moore 26 pass from Darby. Darby kick.
Third Quarter
STA – Levin 3 run. Darby kick
COV – Yancey 3 yard run. Kick failed
Fourth Quarter
STA – Scott 10 pass from Darby. Darby kick.
COV – Tacy 47 pass from Yancey. Tacy kick.
STA - Moore 3 pass from Darby. Darby kick
COV – Turner 10 run. Kick failed