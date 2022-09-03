Staunton football team rolls past Covington to give coach Mike Bell his first varsity win

COVINGTON — Staunton got the win, and Storm coach Mike Bell got the Gatorade bath.

After coaching the junior varsity for 15 years, Bell took over the varsity program for the 2022 season. The Storm scored 33 unanswered points to help Bell get his first varsity win.

As the offense went into victory formation in the waning seconds, players also helped Bell with some extra electrolytes by dumping the Gatorade bucket over their new head coach.

“First game and first win, it feels really good,” Bell said. “I’m proud of the fight. I saw a lot of good things, and I saw a lot of things we’ve got to fix. We’re going to enjoy this tonight, and then move on the next game. I’m proud of the kids. They came out and showed that they can play. And now we’ve got to get better.”

Senior Walker Darby did everything in his power to make sure coach Bell’s varsity head coaching debut was successful. The veteran Storm quarterback threw for a pair of touchdowns, and he ran for a pair of touchdowns as well.

“It was a great team win to start the year,” Darby said. “Running is something I feel like I’ve always been able to do, and I hope to take advantage of it this season. They were over-pursuing, and I saw the cutback, and that’s what really turned into some of the big runs.”

Storm running back Braylen Fields opened up the scoring in the first half with a 3-yard touchdown run. Covington would answer back immediately as quarterback Desmond Jordan found Purcel Turner for a 44-yard touchdown reception.

From that point on, it was all Staunton Storm.

Darby scored on a 1-yard run and then found wideout Kayden Jackson for a beautiful 44-yard strike down the right sideline.

Leading 21-7 at the half, Darby then scored on a 24-yard quarterback scramble. On Staunton’s final offensive play of the third quarter, Darby lobbed a ball up into the right corner of the end zone, and receiver Thomas Chisley made an acrobatic play on the ball. Chisley robbed the defender of a potential interception and scored a 10-yard touchdown.

In the final period, Staunton’s Malik McCauley scrambled in from 17 yards out to give the Storm a 33-point margin of victory.

As the final horn sounded, players and assistant coaches ran to congratulate their soaking wet first-year coach.

“That was great,” Darby said. “Everybody loves him.”

Stuanton (1-0) hosts Page County on Friday.

STAUNTON 40, COVINGTON 7

STAUNTON 0 21 13 6 — 40

COVINGTON 0 7 0 0 — 7

SECOND QUARTER

S – Fields 3 run. Miguel kick

C – Turner 40 pass from Jordan. Kick.

S – Darby 1 run. Miguel kick

S – Jackson 44 pass from Darby. Kick.

THIRD QUARTER

S – Darby 24 run. Kick failed

S - Chisley 10 pass from Darby. Kick failed

FOURTH QUARTER

S – McCauley 17 run. Kick failed.