Staunton football team weathers storm, rebounds with win over Page County

SHENANDOAH — Staunton’s football players had a choice: give up or give their best.
The Storm players chose the latter.
Staunton shook off a slow start in the first quarter and a forgettable third quarter to record a 29-15 come-from-behind victory over Page County in nondistrict football action Friday night.
The Storm trailed the Panthers by one point heading into the fourth quarter, but Staunton scored the final 15 points of the game.
Staunton coach Jake Phillips saw resiliency in his team’s effort.
“We made the plays we needed to, and the defense stepped up tremendously in the second half,” Phillips said. “We’ve got some guys that can handle adversity. I told them I was proud of them for having courage. We tell them to not play with fear in their eyes or afraid of failure. You can’t play like that. We had some guys that might have got down sometimes, but they picked themselves up, and we had a lot of teammates picking other teammates up, too. It was a family ordeal tonight.”
Page County opened the game with a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive. After moving the ball completely through the ground attack, the Panthers took a 6-0 lead when junior quarterback Hayden Plum found Dylan Hensley on a 34-yard scoring strike.
After a few misfires in the opening quarter, Staunton’s offense got on track in the second quarter. Storm junior quarterback Walker Darby and senior wideout Bucky Scott for a 38-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-20.
“That was big,” Darby said. “It was early in the game, but that was the turning point. I just knew from that point on that we had it under control.
Moments later, Darby found Scott for a 30-yard touchdown. Both second-quarter touchdown strikes were to exact same spot in the end zone.
“It’s not always the corner,” Scott said. “But tonight, that’s where I kept ending up.”
The Storm’s offensive attack was greatly helped by Staunton’s opportunistic defense in the quarter. Peyton Dunn forced one fumble, which was recovered by Andre Johnson. Senior Josiah Williams also recovered a fumble. Dunn and Williams led an incredible defensive effort by the Storm. The team only gave up three points in the third quarter.
Page County pulled within two at the half, 14-12, as Plum finished an eight-play drive with a 1-yard quarterback keeper. After successfully converting an onside kick to start the third quarter, Ryan Zimmerman nailed a 23-yard field goal to give Page a 15-14 lead heading into the final period.
The Storm defensive shut the Panthers out in the final quarter, and Staunton running back Malik McKenzie took care of the scoring on the offensive end. After scoring the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run, McKenzie provided the proverbial nail in the coffin with a late 54-yard touchdown scamper.
“I got the ball in the middle of the field, and broke out to the sideline and used my speed to get to the end zone,” McKenzie said.
Staunton (2-0) is scheduled to travel to Rockbridge on Friday.
STAUNTON 29, PAGE COUNTY 15
STAUNTON 0 14 0 15 — 29
PAGE COUNTY 6 6 3 0 — 15
First Quarter
PAGE – Hensley 22 pass from Plum. Kick blocked
Second Quarter
STAUNTON – Scott 38 pass from Darby. Darby kick
STAUNTON – Scott 30 pass from Darby. Darby kick
PAGE – Plum 1 run. Two-point conversion failed.
Third Quarter
PAGE – Zimmerman 23 yard field goal
Fourth Quarter
STAUNTON – McKenzie 2 run. Darby to Williams 2-point conversion
STAUNTON – McKenzie 54 run. Darby kick.