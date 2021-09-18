Staunton football teams' win streak ends with loss to Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON — Rockbridge County’s football team is not afraid to put the ball in the air.

Wildcats senior quarterback Miller Jay threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different receivers as Rockbridge stopped the Staunton Storm winning streak at two games, emerging victorious in Friday night’s nondistrict football contest by a score of 47-8.

“That’s one heck of a quarterback,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said afterward. “He’s a stud. He’s an absolute stud. He can sling it. He stays composed. He’s an unbelievable quarterback.”

The Wildcats’ opportunistic defense — which forced four first-half turnovers — created more opportunities for Rockbridge’s offense. It was a chess match, as Rockbridge sent extra pass rushers and left their defensive secondary one-on-one with Staunton’s talented receiving corps all night.

“I was absolutely shocked that they played what they played defensively,” Phillips said. “We just didn’t make plays offensively. When they come up and put everyone in the box and challenge you to throw one-on-one routes, the next week and the week after and the week after that we’re still going to do what we did. I believe in our guys. We just have to get better at making those plays.”