Staunton football teams' win streak ends with loss to Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON — Rockbridge County’s football team is not afraid to put the ball in the air.
Wildcats senior quarterback Miller Jay threw five first-half touchdown passes to four different receivers as Rockbridge stopped the Staunton Storm winning streak at two games, emerging victorious in Friday night’s nondistrict football contest by a score of 47-8.
“That’s one heck of a quarterback,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said afterward. “He’s a stud. He’s an absolute stud. He can sling it. He stays composed. He’s an unbelievable quarterback.”
The Wildcats’ opportunistic defense — which forced four first-half turnovers — created more opportunities for Rockbridge’s offense. It was a chess match, as Rockbridge sent extra pass rushers and left their defensive secondary one-on-one with Staunton’s talented receiving corps all night.
“I was absolutely shocked that they played what they played defensively,” Phillips said. “We just didn’t make plays offensively. When they come up and put everyone in the box and challenge you to throw one-on-one routes, the next week and the week after and the week after that we’re still going to do what we did. I believe in our guys. We just have to get better at making those plays.”
Jay threw three touchdowns to three different receivers before Staunton was able to answer in the second quarter. Storm quarterback Walker Darby ran a quick-hit pass play to wideout Jaquante “Bucky” Scott, and the senior receiver weaved his way through the Wildcat defense for a 59-yard scoring play.
Rockbridge’s special teams, which made big plays all night, answered immediately. Andre Poindexter ran back the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to put the Wildcats up 27-8. Jay then ended the first half with touchdown passes of 44 yards and 60 yards to senior Turner Cook.
Rockbridge’s second half score came on a 7-yard run from Seamus Looney.
Staunton (2-1) opens up Shenandoah District play against Waynesboro on Friday.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 47, STAUNTON 8
STAUNTON 0 8 0 0 — 8
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 13 27 7 0 — 47
First Quarter
RC — Williams 22 pass from Jay. Looney kick.
RC — Owens 32 pass from Jay. Kick failed.
Second Quarter
RC — Cook 30 pass from Jay. Looney kick.
S — Scott 59 pass from Darby 2 point conversion.
RC — A. Poindexter 65 kickoff run. Looney kick.
RC — Turner 44 pass from Jay. Looney kick
RC — Turner 60 pass from Jay. Looney kick.