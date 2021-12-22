Staunton girls basketball team aims to repeat last season's success

STAUNTON — At the end of last season, the Staunton Storm girls basketball team surprised some folks.
Staunton turned heads with a pair of regional tournament wins before losing to a stacked Luray team in the regional championship game.
Now Storm coach Eric Payne will try to replicate last year’s end-of-season success with a Staunton squad that has more fresh faces than familiar ones.
“Last year’s run was unexpected,” Payne said. “We peaked at the right time. What it did for the returners is give us them some confidence. It really was a present for us. It really helped the program.”
Only three players return off of last year’s team.
Senior Kellsye Miller returns to provide leadership from the guard position.
“She’s a heck of a kid,” Payne said. “She works hard. She doesn’t give up. And she really sees the floor well.”
Junior Naveah Henson is one of the fastest people in the program.
“She’s a speedster,” Payne said. “I really do think if she keeps the direction she’s going, you’re going to be hearing a lot from her.”
The other returner, senior Emma Witt, is a four-year starter. She recently scored her 1,000th career point in the Storm’s game against Rockbridge County. She averaged over 30 points a game during the Storm’s run in the regional tournament. Payne said several colleges have shown an interest in the Storm star.
“Emma does it all for us,” Payne said. “I can play her inside, outside or at the point guard.”
Payne is also excited about the return of Janiyah Williams to the program.
“She’s moved away and now she’s back,” Payne said. “She works hard, and she wants to get better.”
The coach has seen improvement in junior Kourtlyn Stewart.
“She stepped her game up,” Payne said. “I’ve challenged her to make perimeter shots. She’s been working on that.”
Payne love junior Mia Neely’s quickness.
“That’s another fast young lady,” the coach said. “She’s been working on her outside shot. She’s definitely going to contribute down the road.”
Senior Sara Lotts returns to the program after taking off the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 season.
“She provides senior leadership out on the floor,” Payne said. “She’s steady. She doesn’t get rattled. That’s a big piece for us.”
Hollicianna Nash is one of two ninth graders on the varsity.
“Holly really loves the game of basketball,” Payne said. “She can stroke the ball from the outside. She’s still a freshman, so she’s learning our system.”
The coach is filled with 1980s NBA nostalgia when he thinks of Storm junior Makenna Swanson.
“You think back in the days of (Kevin) McHale for the Celtics,” Payne said. “She’s going to get in there and grind. She just fights.”
Samantha Swift is a freshman with a lot of potential.
“She’s going to be really, really good,” Payne said. “I think we’ll hear a bit more from here down the road.”
Junior Amelia Hicks, who also plays volleyball and softball, will help out the Storm.
“She’s a tough kid,” Payne said. “She has a nice shooting stroke. I look for her to surprise some people.”
The Storm will compete in a Shenandoah District that’s up for grabs.
“I think it’s wide open,” Payne said. “Any team we play is capable of winning. That’s the neat thing. No one stands out. It just depends on who shows up ready to play.”
There are a few things the Storm will have to do to be competitive in the district.
“We have to make lay-ups and make jumpshots,” Payne said. “We don’t have a true post, but we do have speed. We’re heavy with guards. We’re trying to utilize that speed. Every coach’s dream is to get your points in transition. We’re really trying to focus on getting down the court fast and transition points. If we do have to go into secondary or set up an offense, just being really efficient with that. Defense turns into offense, so we’re really emphasizing the defensive end of it.