Staunton girls basketball team aims to repeat last season's success

The coach is filled with 1980s NBA nostalgia when he thinks of Storm junior Makenna Swanson.

“You think back in the days of (Kevin) McHale for the Celtics,” Payne said. “She’s going to get in there and grind. She just fights.”

Samantha Swift is a freshman with a lot of potential.

“She’s going to be really, really good,” Payne said. “I think we’ll hear a bit more from here down the road.”

Junior Amelia Hicks, who also plays volleyball and softball, will help out the Storm.

“She’s a tough kid,” Payne said. “She has a nice shooting stroke. I look for her to surprise some people.”

The Storm will compete in a Shenandoah District that’s up for grabs.

“I think it’s wide open,” Payne said. “Any team we play is capable of winning. That’s the neat thing. No one stands out. It just depends on who shows up ready to play.”

There are a few things the Storm will have to do to be competitive in the district.