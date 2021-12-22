Staunton girls basketball team defeats turnover-prone Buffalo Gap

STAUNTON — Staunton unleashed a 25-point, first-quarter blitz on turnover-prone Buffalo Gap, and the Bison never recovered Tuesday night as the Storm dominated for a 64-37 victory in the Shenandoah District girls basketball opener for both teams in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
The Storm forced the Bison into 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes, leading to 13 points and a commanding 25-7 advantage after one quarter. Gap never got closer than 16 the rest of the way, which came early in the third period.
“The first quarter killed us,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “Too many turnovers and poor shooting. You can’t do both against good teams and in district games.”
Besides the bad shooting and turnovers (22), the Bison only made 5 of 16 attempts at the foul line.
Gap (5-3, 0-1), which was playing its third game in five days, had its five nondistrict victories come against three teams that are still searching for win No. 1, which doesn’t bode well when the competition becomes stiffer with the arrival of district play.
After the first quarter fireworks by the Storm, the game turned ragged at times as poor shooting and mistakes plagued both teams over the final 24 minutes.
“I tell my girls before every game that anybody is beatable on a given night,” Staunton head coach Eric Payne said. “I want us to come right out every night and play our style of basketball at Staunton, and it certainly helps to have a few pieces here in place.”
One of those key pieces is senior Emma Witt, who scored a game-high 27 points, including 10 in the pivotal first quarter.
The Bison never led and were tied once at 2-2 before Staunton (3-3, 1-0) got down to business, outscoring the visitors 23-5 over the a seven-minute span. Kourtlyn Stewart, Kellsye Miller and Witt all had steals that turned into driving layups. Miller also buried a 3-pointer after a Gap turnover.
Staunton led 33-14 at halftime, and the second half was just a matter of each team trying to get better with the bulk of the district schedule arriving when the calendar flips to 2022.
“We still need to get a lot better,” Payne said. “We still need to work on our conditioning, but that is becoming harder to do with less practice time going forward. It is going to become important for our bench to give us valuable minutes so the starters can take a few breaks.
“Every day we just want to be better than the previous day, do what we want to do on the court and keep plugging away,” Payne said.
Morgan knows better days are ahead for his team.
“We finally dressed all 11 players for the first time this season,” he said. “We are a work in progress. We will be better as the district schedule unfolds.”
Beside Witt’s scoring outburst, the Storm also received a double-digit effort from Samantha Swift with 10, while Stewart just missed with nine.
Bailey Talley led the Bison with 12 points and Avery Bradley contributed nine.
Gap takes a few days off for Christmas before participating in the two-day Ram Hardwood Classic hosted by Strasburg. The Bison open play 6 p.m. Monday against Sherando. The second day of the event is scheduled for Dec. 29.
Staunton returns to the court from its short break Tuesday for a road trip to Alleghany County in a 6 p.m. varsity-only contest. The Mountaineers do not have a jayvee program this season.
The Bison jayvees remained unbeaten with a 26-21 victory. Karah Richie had 12 points and Rachael Carter tallied seven for the winners. Avian Fields led the Storm with eight.
STAUNTON 64, BUFFALO GAP 37
BUFFALO GAP (37) — Emurian 0 1-2 1, Bradley 3 1-2 10, Talley 5 2-8 12, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Minter 0 0-2 0, Coffman 2 0-0 5, Clark 3 1-2 7, Hevener, Fix, Whitlock, TOTALS 14 5-16 37.
STAUNTON (64) — Miller 3 0-0 7, Stewart 4 0-0 9, Witt 10 6-7 27, Neely 2 0-0 6, Lotts 3 1-1 7, Swift 4 2-3 10, Williams, Swanson, Hicks, TOTALS 26 9-11 64.