Staunton girls basketball team defeats turnover-prone Buffalo Gap

STAUNTON — Staunton unleashed a 25-point, first-quarter blitz on turnover-prone Buffalo Gap, and the Bison never recovered Tuesday night as the Storm dominated for a 64-37 victory in the Shenandoah District girls basketball opener for both teams in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.

The Storm forced the Bison into 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes, leading to 13 points and a commanding 25-7 advantage after one quarter. Gap never got closer than 16 the rest of the way, which came early in the third period.

“The first quarter killed us,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “Too many turnovers and poor shooting. You can’t do both against good teams and in district games.”

Besides the bad shooting and turnovers (22), the Bison only made 5 of 16 attempts at the foul line.

Gap (5-3, 0-1), which was playing its third game in five days, had its five nondistrict victories come against three teams that are still searching for win No. 1, which doesn’t bode well when the competition becomes stiffer with the arrival of district play.

After the first quarter fireworks by the Storm, the game turned ragged at times as poor shooting and mistakes plagued both teams over the final 24 minutes.