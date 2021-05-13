Staunton girls soccer team defeats visiting Riverheads

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm scored four first-half goals — including a hat trick by sophomore Emma Shuey — and that turned out to be plenty.

Neither Staunton nor Riverheads scored in the second half, and the Storm defeated the Gladiators 4-0 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.

“A lot of effort was put into the win by all of our players,” Staunton Storm coach Windsor Vaughn said. “I would like to see us connecting more with our passes and moving more as a unit, but I am proud of how each player brought their own style to the game. We are a tough group, and I’m excited to see how that unfolds this season.”

Shuey’s first two goals came within minutes of one another. The Storm midfielder scored her first goal with 33 minutes remaining in the first half, weaving through traffic and striking the ball head on from the middle of the field.

Her second goal soared just over the outstretched hand of the Riverheads keeper and down into the net.

“I’m proud of how we stuck with it,” Shuey said, “and I’m really happy that we won.”