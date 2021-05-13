Staunton girls soccer team defeats visiting Riverheads

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm scored four first-half goals — including a hat trick by sophomore Emma Shuey — and that turned out to be plenty.
Neither Staunton nor Riverheads scored in the second half, and the Storm defeated the Gladiators 4-0 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.
“A lot of effort was put into the win by all of our players,” Staunton Storm coach Windsor Vaughn said. “I would like to see us connecting more with our passes and moving more as a unit, but I am proud of how each player brought their own style to the game. We are a tough group, and I’m excited to see how that unfolds this season.”
Shuey’s first two goals came within minutes of one another. The Storm midfielder scored her first goal with 33 minutes remaining in the first half, weaving through traffic and striking the ball head on from the middle of the field.
Her second goal soared just over the outstretched hand of the Riverheads keeper and down into the net.
“I’m proud of how we stuck with it,” Shuey said, “and I’m really happy that we won.”
Staunton’s Aurora Schwaner scored the third goal of the game, almost in identical fashion to Shuey’s second goal. Shuey added the game’s fourth and final goal in the same manner in which she connected on her first score.
In the second half, Staunton took less shots and missed the shots the team did take. Riverheads was also able to possess the ball more, and the Gladiators were able to play push the ball down Staunton’s side of the field, although the it didn’t result in any goals.
Riverheads coach Kristin Berrang was pleased with the effort she received from the Gladiators Thursday night as she works to rebuild the program.
“I am super proud of our girls,” Berrang said. “We’ve just progressed so much since last week. We have little things we’re working on. They just showed so much progress.”
Riverheads does not have a girls junior varsity team. Staunton’s junior varsity hosted Allegheny’s junior varsity instead. Staunton won that contest 8-0.