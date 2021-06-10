Staunton girls, Stuarts Draft boys win Region 2B track and field team titles

ELKTON — Shenandoah District athletes left the Region 2B championships with a whole lot of trophies.
Staunton girls and Stuarts Draft boys won the regional team championships. Four Shenandoah District relay teams won took first-place finishes, and local athletes accounted for 12 individual first-place trophies.
Stuarts Draft’s James Carter was Region 2B coach of the year for the boys meet and Staunton High’s Teley Tate took home coach of the year honors in the girls meet.
Staunton’s Aurora Schwaner was also named top female athlete at the meet, on a day where she described her performance as average.
Schwaner won long jump, and second in the 400, 200 and 100. Schwaner and six of her nine teammates that won the Region 2B championships are dual athletes in the spring, also competing in either soccer or softball.
Balancing is difficult, but the Storm sophomore still managed top honors for the region.
“I’m not satisfied,” Schwaner said. “I wanted to win everything, but I haven’t been practicing. I’m not about to sit here and complain about a first-place and three second-place finishes, but I know I can do better.”
Staunton 400 relay team also won first place for coach Tate’s regional champs, who scored 87 points for a 16-point win over second-place Strasburg.
“It feels pretty good,” Tate said. “A lot of our girls are dual sport athletes, and we knew it would be touch to win districts. But we knew if we could get them to the regions, there was a humongous chance. They are great athletes.”
Staunton finished second in the boys meet, holding a lead over Stuart Draft late into the meet. The Cougars ‘depth in the field event pushed them over the edge in the end. Draft topped Staunton 119.5 to 113.
“We have a rock star coaching crew,” Carter said. “Sometimes I feel like a D-1 coach. I just walk around and make sure everyone’s happy. We’ve got some great competitors, man. I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless.”
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Stuarts Draft’s Latrell Fomby won the discus throw and the pole vault event.
“I was ranked first, and I wanted to win,” Fomby said of the pole vault victory. “I just had two coaches around me teaching how to fix my form. I tried my best to listen exactly to what they said, and I got over.”
Teammate Aaron Nice won the 300 hurdles.
“I didn’t run my best today,” Nice said. “Next week, I definitely will have people pushing me, and I’ll run a faster time. I’m just trying to focus on my hurdles and run as fast as I can. I had an amazing start, but then my steps got off and I hurdled off the weaker leg. I didn’t hurdle well, and I didn’t get off the hurdles as fast.”
Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer won the 3,200 with a time of 11:09.66, and Bison teammate Jesse Abshire won the 800.
“It started just a little bit slow,” Jesse said. “My best was like a 2:06, and I was hoping to aim somewhere around there. Going through the first 400 meters, I could feel them right on my feet. The next 200 meters about halfway through, I just started kicking it in. I just had to get give it everything I’ve got, and that’s how I’ve run every race this year. I’ve been striving for this. I’ve always been off a second or two off of that, so this feels really good.”
Draft’s Abby McKolay won the shot put with a throw of 34-03, and senior teammate Bethesda Stewart won the 100 hurdles.
“That was probably the best I’ve ever had,” Stewart said. “Then it might have been the third or fourth hurdle, and I saw this girl coming up right beside me. I literally just kicked it in. It feels amazing. If feels like I finally worked hard enough to see results.”
Cougar teammate Leah Wood won the pole vault with a personal best.
“It was a good day,” Wood said. “I PR’d. I got in my head a little bit, and I had to pull myself together. I got a different pole, and I had to put it all behind me.”
Staunton freshman Micah Sanders won the 100 and 200.
“In the 100, I had a bad start,” Sanders said. “I was in the back at first, but I made it up by 20 meters. In the 200, I had a good start. I timed the gun. This is my first year doing track. It’s all new to me.”
Ryan Bosserman at Staunton won the triple jump.
“We (Ryan and teammate Brendan Apgar) went one-two, so I’m happy with that,” Bosserman said. “First in anything always feels good.”
RELAYS
Staunton won the 400 relay in the boys and girls events, and Buffalo Gap boys won the 3,200 relay and 1,600 relay.