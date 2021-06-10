Staunton girls, Stuarts Draft boys win Region 2B track and field team titles

Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer won the 3,200 with a time of 11:09.66, and Bison teammate Jesse Abshire won the 800.

“It started just a little bit slow,” Jesse said. “My best was like a 2:06, and I was hoping to aim somewhere around there. Going through the first 400 meters, I could feel them right on my feet. The next 200 meters about halfway through, I just started kicking it in. I just had to get give it everything I’ve got, and that’s how I’ve run every race this year. I’ve been striving for this. I’ve always been off a second or two off of that, so this feels really good.”

Draft’s Abby McKolay won the shot put with a throw of 34-03, and senior teammate Bethesda Stewart won the 100 hurdles.

“That was probably the best I’ve ever had,” Stewart said. “Then it might have been the third or fourth hurdle, and I saw this girl coming up right beside me. I literally just kicked it in. It feels amazing. If feels like I finally worked hard enough to see results.”

Cougar teammate Leah Wood won the pole vault with a personal best.

“It was a good day,” Wood said. “I PR’d. I got in my head a little bit, and I had to pull myself together. I got a different pole, and I had to put it all behind me.”