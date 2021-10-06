Staunton High School announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

If there was ever a brother and sister who deserved to go in together, it’s DaeQuan and DaQuaa.

“They were both going to go in obviously,” Tibbs said. “One of the things I really pushed was that it’d be nice to put them in together. It’d be nice for the family.”

A member of the 2003 graduating class, Huggard was named to all-state teams in track, football and baseball. Huggard was part of a 3200-meter relay team that still holds the school record. A dominant football player in high school, Huggard continued his career as an all-American linebacker at Virginia Military Institute.

“He’s one the leading tacklers in the history of the school,” Tibbs said.

A member of the graduating class of 2013, Zombro was an all-state pitcher. As a senior, he struck out 68 batters in 36 innings pitched, and had an astounding 1.67 ERA. After pitching for George Mason, he was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Rays, and he’s worked his way up through minor league to Tamp Bay’s AAA affiliate.

“He’s the youngest going on,” Tibbs said. “But he’s very deserving.”