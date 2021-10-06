Staunton High School announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

STAUNTON — A star-studded cast of athletes — along with the beloved longtime announcer who announced them — are headed to the hall of fame in Staunton.
Seven inductees have been elected to the 2021 Staunton-Robert E. Lee-Booker T. Washington Hall of Fame Class. The ceremony is in Gypsy Hill Park on Nov. 5.
Dorthea “Pete” (Sheffey) Bolen, Kristen Crawford Lee and DaQuaa Scott — the last three record-holder of the shot put record on the female side — will go into the Hall of Fame together. Former James Madison University football star DaeQuan Scott joins his sister DaQuaa as the first brother-sister tandem to enter the Hall of Fame together. Justin Huggard and Tyler Zombro, a pair of Division I athletes that played a variety of sports in high school, are set to join.
Brock Nicely, the public address announcer for decades, will also enter as a contributor.
“The committee did a really nice job,” Staunton High School athletic director David Tibbs said. “They did a really good job.”
A member of the 1986 graduating class, Sheffey was an all-state volleyball player, the area player of the year, and a member of the 1986 state volleyball championship team. Additionally, she was all-state in track and held the school’s shot put record for 18 years, until Crawford broke her record.
A member of the 2006 graduating class, (Crawford) Lee was a valuable contributor on the girls basketball team that finished as state runners-up in 2003. A four-year letter winner in basketball, Lee also excelled in track, breaking Bolen’s record and finishing as state runner-up in the shot put in 2005 and 2006. She earned a Division I scholarship to the University of Richmond and completed her athletic career at Indiana University.
The shot put record now belongs to DaQuaa Scott, a member of the 2011 graduating class. DaQuaa scored over 1,000 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in her high school career, earning all-state honors and an invitation to play in the Virginia High School Coaches Association state all-star game. She won the state championship in the shot put and the discus, and received a scholarship to James Madison University for track.
“Dorthea was the original record holder. Kristen broke her record, and DaQuaa broke Kristen’s record,” Tibbs said. “For over 40 years, one of those three have held it.”
A member of the class of 2009, DaeQuan Scott’s high school accomplishments are the stuff of legend. An all-regional guard in basketball and all-state track athlete, DaeQuan owns almost all of the offensive football school records, including most career total yards (5,871), career total touchdowns (75) and single-season rushing yards (2,241). Scott continued his football career at JMU, playing tailback when the Dukes upset the Virginia Tech Hokies and rushing his way into the school’s record books there as well.
If there was ever a brother and sister who deserved to go in together, it’s DaeQuan and DaQuaa.
“They were both going to go in obviously,” Tibbs said. “One of the things I really pushed was that it’d be nice to put them in together. It’d be nice for the family.”
A member of the 2003 graduating class, Huggard was named to all-state teams in track, football and baseball. Huggard was part of a 3200-meter relay team that still holds the school record. A dominant football player in high school, Huggard continued his career as an all-American linebacker at Virginia Military Institute.
“He’s one the leading tacklers in the history of the school,” Tibbs said.
A member of the graduating class of 2013, Zombro was an all-state pitcher. As a senior, he struck out 68 batters in 36 innings pitched, and had an astounding 1.67 ERA. After pitching for George Mason, he was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Rays, and he’s worked his way up through minor league to Tamp Bay’s AAA affiliate.
“He’s the youngest going on,” Tibbs said. “But he’s very deserving.”
After retiring from a 28-year teaching career at the high school in 2010, Nicely, one of the founders of Staunton Youth Football League, stayed on as the voice of athletics. He started announcing baseball games in the 1980s. He started doing basketball in 2002, and he’s also still the voice at football games.