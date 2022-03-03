Staunton hires Emmy Blacka Burks as head volleyball coach

STAUNTON — For Emmy Blacka Burks, the timing was just right.

After two years of coaching Staunton’s junior varsity volleyball team, the former Stuarts Draft volleyball star will take over as the new Staunton Storm volleyball coach.

Athletic director David Tibbs was pleased with the hire.

“We feel fortunate,” Tibbs said. “She’s experienced. The kids love her, and she did a great job with the JV program.”

After conversations with Tibbs and her husband, she was ready to accept the varsity position.

“He (Tibbs) felt that I was ready for the situation,” Burks said. “It was really just more of me talking to my husband figuring out if it was the right fit. It was, and I’m super excited.”

Burks was an outside hitter for a Stuarts Draft volleyball team that reached the state semifinals her senior year in 2011. She loves volleyball as a sport, and hopes to introduce a love for volleyball to more student-athletes at Staunton High.

“I just want the girls to have fun,” Burks said. “That’s kind of what I want to promote. Volleyball’s a fun sport. I want to get a lot of girls to try out for the program. I just want them to enjoy playing the sport and balance athletics with school.”

Burks takes over the program from Whitney Vaughn. A former standout of Staunton’s state championship team in 1999, Vaughn coached the varsity last season.

Burks is still working to fill out a staff of a varsity assistant and a junior varsity coach.