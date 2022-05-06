Staunton junior Emma Shuey scores six goals to lead Storm past Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Staunton High School junior Emma Shuey had a career-high six goals Thursday night.

Her team needed every single one of them.

The Storm and the Stuarts Draft Cougars engaged in an old-fashioned shootout, with Staunton emerging with a narrow 7-6 Shenandoah District victory on Thursday.

The game was as wild as the 13 combined goals would suggest.

It was also a much-needed win for the Storm program.

“We needed this just to boost our confidence,” said Shuey, whose offensive output was the most at the school in the last decade for girls soccer. “I’m so happy. We knew we needed this win. I’m just so glad we got this. I don’t know how we got out of our own heads. We just changed our mindset, and realized we needed to stop playing down and just give it everything.”

Shuey had both of Staunton’s first half goals – one on a run out and the other in a finishing role after a corner kick – to give Staunton a 2-0 lead early.

As was the case for the whole game, however, Draft simply refused to go away.

Cougar senior Allison Quick got Draft on the board with the first of her two goals to cut Staunton’s lead in half.

“We definitely have a lot of urgency, and we are definitely good at keeping each other upbeat,” Quick said. “We give positive feedback only, and we push each other to do our best, and urgency is one of the things that we’re good at.”

Johnna Hibbetts scored on a run out to tie the game up at 2-2, and then Kaycee Link finished a free kick with 6:31 remaining in the first half to help draft take a 3-2 lead into the intermission.

Shuey and teammate Aurora Schwaner both scored on run outs early in the second half, and it seemed as though Staunton had finally swung the game’s momentum in its favor.

Just as quickly as Staunton scored, however, Draft answered with back-to-back goals by Quick and Hailey Cox to tie the game at 5-5.

“When the first two (Staunton) goals hit the back of the net, I knew my girls needed to respond,” Draft coach Bridget Lane said. “And they did. They responded well. But then we came out in the second half, and we were flat. I told our girls, ‘We have to stop needing goals scored on us in order to come back.’ We’ve been working on that this season; that mentality of coming out and pushing right from the start.”

Hibbetts accounted for Draft’s final goal, while Shuey accounted for Staunton’s final two goals.

“I don’t every think I’ve seen a game go goal-for-goal like that,” Storm coach Windsor Vaughn said. “That was probably one of the best games we’ve played all season. Collectively, we talked about this. We had a tough loss earlier in the week. The only way you can go is up from there. We turned the page, wiped the slate, and came in focused.”

Stuarts Draft won the junior varsity match 2-1.