Staunton junior Maaliah Cabell sets school record in high jump

Staunton High School junior Maaliah Cabell literally leapt into the records books Wednesday night.

Cabell cleared 6-9¼ on the high jump — an astonishing seven inches better than his previous personal best — breaking the 6-9 school record set by Fred Jordan in 1980.

“I’m still taking it all in,” Cabell said. “I don’t think I fully understand what I just accomplished.”

Staunton High School coach Marc Rosson had a meet official come over and confirm the height before Cabell’s record-setting jump.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Rosson said. “His previous PR was 6-2. All of a sudden he went 6-5, then 6-7, and then he went 6-9 and a quarter inch. It’s a record that a lot of people thought would never be broken, and it could not have been broken by a more humble and hard-working young man.”

The leap put Cabell in elite company in the commonwealth. Rosson said it’s the highest recorded jump in the state this season, regardless of classification.

“It was an amazing moment for me, and all of our fans,” Rosson said. “In the video, you can see everyone going crazy. It’s so much hard work that has finally paid off.”

The coach said there were signs that Cabell was ready to hit the next level as a track athlete.

“He’s had two great weeks of practice,” Rosson said. “Everybody on the team has. Finally, it got warm. We were on a good track. We had good competition, and it just showed out the meet today how hard work can pay off.”

Staunton High School teacher Molly Stinespring, a former track state champion who still holds the Staunton High School record for female high jump, was in attendance.

“She was there to witness,” Rosson said. “She gave a little bit of advice to him. Everything came together in a perfect package today.”