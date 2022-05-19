Staunton promotes Michael Bell to head football coach

STAUNTON — To many of the players in Staunton High School’s football program, the new football coach is also their old football coach.

Michael Bell, who has coached Staunton’s junior varsity team for the past 15 seasons, was promoted to the varsity head coach in a press conference at the school Wednesday.

A community pillar and fixture in the Staunton sports programs, Bell was a Hall-of-Fame athlete at the school, and he’s also the varsity wrestling coach.

“Opportunity doesn’t knock all the time,” Bell said. “I felt like the third time knocking was the time to make that jump and take that chance. It’s important. I was born and raised here. I know a lot of the families. I know a lot of the kids. It’s exciting. It’s an exciting feeling to take this journey to help these young men be successful, and not just in football.”

With Bell taking the position, it means the coaching search has switched from a varsity coach to a junior varsity coach. Bell has also been an educator at Shelburne Middle School for the past 15 years, but he’ll be moving to Staunton High School in the fall.

“That was a tough decision,” Bell said. “At the end of the day, I realized that I could still have an impact on them. They (the kids) are still going to come to the high school, and I’m still going to be around the community supporting youth sports. I just felt like I could still play a key role in these kids’ lives.”

Bell is no stranger to the Friday night lights. He’s been a varsity assistant for the past seven years.

“I don’t know if a lot of people realize but I came to all the varsity meetings, and I coached the D (defensive) line,” Bell said. “It’s not like I was on JV in that little bubble. I did pretty much everything that the varsity did. Stepping up, there’s a lot of things that are going to be knew to me. But as far time and how things flow, I’ve been helping coach varsity for the last seven years.”

Staunton High School athletic director David Tibbs was Bell’s football coach in high school.

“He checked all the boxes,” Tibbs said of his former star player. “He gives us an opportunity to have a great deal of success, and he fits our situation.”