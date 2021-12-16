Staunton senior Emma Witt eclipses 1,000 career points in win over Rockbridge County

STAUNTON — Emma Witt had 34 points in Staunton’s 52-39 nondistrict win over Rockbridge County on Wednesday.

It will be the last two points that the Storm senior will always remember.

Witt dropped a six-foot floater through the hoop with less than two seconds left. It put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“It’s just a really good feeling,” Witt said. “I worked so hard for this.”

After a sluggish first quarter by the Storm, Staunton led 27-22 at the intermission. Witt had as many points as Rockbridge at the break, and four transition baskets in the third quarter put her at 30 for the contest.

Near the end of the game — with Witt already having scored 32 points — Staunton girls basketball coach Eric Payne informed her she was only one basketball away.

“He actually didn’t tell me until after he called a timeout,” said Witt, who cried and hugged her mother after nailing the floater. “I was like, ‘Oh gosh, the pressure is on!’ I was like, ‘Just play normal.’ Then I hit the shot. And then I was like, ‘Here come the water works.’”