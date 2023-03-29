Maaliah Cabell entered the Adidas Track Nationals with some lofty goals.

The Staunton High School senior thought he could have jumped a little better in the indoor track national competition — a two-day event recently held in Virginia Beach — but his performance was good enough to earn him All-American honors in two different jumping events.

“Being named All-American is a cool feeling,” Cabell said.

His best performance came in the long jump, where the Storm upperclassmen finished in second place with a leap of 23-2.

“I’m not happy with what I jumped,” Cabell said, “but I’m happy with what I did.”

Cabell, who has drawn Division I track interest from several in-state and out-of-state schools, is a dual student-athlete in the winter. Not only does he compete in indoor track, but he was the starting post player on a Staunton basketball team that made it to the Group 3A state quarterfinals.

The All-American status capped off an incredible winter for Cabell, where he also won the 3A state indoor long jump championship, setting a new state record in the process.

Cabell wasn’t impressed with his high jump of 6-2 at the Adidas Track Invitational.

“That’s bad, but somehow it was still good enough for All-American,” said Cabell, whose personal best is 6-9¼ in the high jump. “I’m OK with it. I hadn’t practiced it all season. I was playing basketball.”