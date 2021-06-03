 Skip to main content
Staunton shuts out Riverheads in boys soccer
PREP BOYS SOCCER

The Staunton High School boys soccer team elevated its record to 6-0-1 with an 8-0 shutout over Riverheads.

The attack was led by junior Charles Otteni who scored five goals.

Assisting on three scores was sophomore Harrison Wallace. Adding goals for Staunton were freshman Henry Melvin, junior Jimmy Kivlighan and senior Matthew Watson. Adding assists were sophomore Kendrick McCarty and junior Liam Wright. Last week, in a tussle for first place, Staunton tied Wilson Memorial 2-2 and then defeated Fort Defiance 6-4.

Staunton finishes its regular season with last night's game with Stuarts Draft and a rematch with Wilson on Monday, both at home.

