Staunton's new volleyball coach Whitney Vaughn ready to help program reach new heights

Vaughn is part of an athletic family. In addition to winning the volleyball state championship herself, her siblings BJ Vaughn and Kaylor Vaughn also won track state championships at the high school. Her sister, Windsor Vaughn, was a multi-sport standout who helped the girls soccer team make a state tournament run as a player.

Windsor is now the girls soccer coach at Staunton High School.

“I’m just amazed,” Vaughn said. “It’s almost surreal some days. I’m very proud of my sister (Windsor), and everything she’s accomplished. For both of us to be really part of the community that raised us and give back to the school, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

A successful track athlete at the US Naval Academy, Vaughn is incredibly competitive and has high expectations for the program.

“Really I just see our team being a contender in the districts and regionals,” Vaughn said. “I feel like on the heels of COVID, it’s a rebuilding year for everybody in terms of getting athletes back out there. I want us to build from the ground up in middle school, junior varsity and varsity so that we all have the same standards, morals and goals that we can focus on from year to year with the kids.”