Staunton's new volleyball coach Whitney Vaughn ready to help program reach new heights

STAUNTON — Whitney Vaughn knows the heights Staunton High School’s volleyball program can reach.
She has a state championship ring to prove it.
A member of the school’s 1999 state championship team, Vaughn was recently named the school’s new varsity volleyball coach.
Vaughn has served as an assistant within the program since 2014, although she elected not to coach during the COVID-shortened 2021 season. When she learned that previous coach Roger Davis wasn’t coming back, Vaughn expressed her interest to Staunton High School athletic director David Tibbs.
“After I had my son, as soon as I could, I got back on the track and helped with the postseason for the athletes,” Vaughn said. “I really said, ‘I need to get in touch with coach Tibbs about volleyball. I want to be helping out in some way.’ The day of districts (track meet) at Staunton High, I was going to talk to coach Tibbs and another coach stopped me and said, ‘Hey, did you see that the varsity volleyball position was posted?’”
A teacher within the school, Tibbs considers Vaughn a slam dunk hire.
“She’s ready to lead our program,” Tibbs said. “We were able to hire one of our former players in the program and an assistant to (former coaches) Jan Williams and Roger Davis.”
Vaughn is part of an athletic family. In addition to winning the volleyball state championship herself, her siblings BJ Vaughn and Kaylor Vaughn also won track state championships at the high school. Her sister, Windsor Vaughn, was a multi-sport standout who helped the girls soccer team make a state tournament run as a player.
Windsor is now the girls soccer coach at Staunton High School.
“I’m just amazed,” Vaughn said. “It’s almost surreal some days. I’m very proud of my sister (Windsor), and everything she’s accomplished. For both of us to be really part of the community that raised us and give back to the school, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
A successful track athlete at the US Naval Academy, Vaughn is incredibly competitive and has high expectations for the program.
“Really I just see our team being a contender in the districts and regionals,” Vaughn said. “I feel like on the heels of COVID, it’s a rebuilding year for everybody in terms of getting athletes back out there. I want us to build from the ground up in middle school, junior varsity and varsity so that we all have the same standards, morals and goals that we can focus on from year to year with the kids.”