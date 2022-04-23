'Stellar' defense helps Waynesboro girls soccer team hand Fort Defiance its first loss of the season

FORT DEFIANCE — After the huge Shenandoah District win, Waynesboro girls soccer coach Eli Moore couldn’t help but feel a little defensive.

Little Giant senior Kathleen Ledford did what area soccer fans are accustomed to seeing her do — netting a clutch goal — but after Friday’s big win over Fort Defiance, Moore was overjoyed to talk about his team’s defensive performance in the 1-0 victory Friday night.

“Our defense was stellar again,” Moore said. “We’ve got a good group. Our strategy stays the same every time. Our recognition goes to Maddie Frimmer, Norah Moore, Ella Frimmer and Izzy Brodeur. Our strategy is to shut down whatever the other teams is doing and counter (it), and these girls are exceptional at it.”

It was the first loss of the season for Fort Defiance, a team comprised of all underclassmen.

“I’m proud of my kids,” Fort coach Erik Walker said. “We have a young team, and only four of them started last year. To be where we are, I have to keep perspective. It’s frustrating. I would have liked to get some more chances, but I’m proud of this group. They are gelling. They are coming along, and 1-0 is a tough game.”

Walker was also impressed by Waynesboro’s defense.

“It’s a senior back line that plays organized,” Walker said. “They drop deep. The midfielder No. 10 (Jaden Sprouse) is basically a fifth defender. It seems like the ball always went to her. She reads the field well. That’s a well-organized, well-coached, highly talented team with a very good defense.”

The game’s lone goal was scored by Ledford in the first half.

“That was very stressful,” Ledford said afterward. “It was slipped through, and I wasn’t sure I was going to get to it. I was in the middle of two defenders and the goalkeeper as well. I just threw myself in it. I slid on the ground and risked my life to get that in. Thankfully, it did go in, and it was worth it.”

In the junior varsity match, Waynesboro’s defense also pitched a shutout, and Mikajah Dillard scored both goals for the Little Giants in a 2-0 victory.