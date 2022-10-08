Still perfect: Staunton football team rallies to defeat Stuarts Draft to improve to 6-0

STAUNTON — Midway through the final period, Stuarts Draft seemed poised to snap Staunton’s five-game winning streak.

For the second week in a row, the Storm players showed they had the fortitude to win a close game.

Staunton scored 21 points in the game’s final 4:51, rallying to knock off Draft 35-21 in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.

With the win, Staunton improved to 6-0 on the season under first year head coach Michael Bell.

The six wins equals the team’s win total from the previous two seasons combined.

“It feels good,” Bell said. “They took the lead. We had our backs against the wall. Right before the fourth quarter, I told the kids we had to finish. We had to deal with adversity. Our kids hadn’t had to deal with this before, and they stepped up.”

Friday’s loss marks a two-game skid for the Cougars, who lost to a loaded Luray team prior to clashing with Staunton.

“Tough loss,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “For us, I think we just have to keep working and get more consistent. Right now, that’s our Achilles’ heel. We’ll keep plugging away and keep working.”

Both defenses shined early as neither team scored in the first quarter. Staunton opened up the scoring in second quarter with some trickery. Senior quarterback Walker Darby tossed the ball out of Marc Geffrard, who then threw it to wideout Thomas Chisley for an 81-yard scoring strike.

Andre “Deuce” Johnson, who had a huge game for the Storm, ran in from 11 yards out to put the Staunton up 14-0 in the second quarter.

Draft, however, would methodically respond with 21 unanswered points. The Cougars closed the halftime margin to seven, 14-7, with when sophomore quarterback Landon Graber found Dane Altis for a 21-yard strike through the air.

Troy Thompson’s 14-yard third quarter touchdown run for the Cougars tied the game at 14-14, and Graber broke the tie with a 14-yard touchdown run on his own in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t make many adjustments at halftime,” Floyd said. “We were just coaching them up and correcting mistakes. We looked like a different ball club. And then it just kind of faded away.”

Trailing by seven with just over 5:00 remaining in the contest, Staunton called a reverse, and Geffrard scored 83 yards out to tie the game 14-14.

After stopping the Cougars, Staunton’s offense scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 6-yard scamper by Braylen Fields.

Johnson would ice the game for Staunton with an interception that thwarted Draft’s potential game-tying drive.

“I read it, and I got it,” Johnson said of the interception. “I’m grateful. All glory to God. I’m thankful for my teammates and coaches, and we have to get back at it on Monday.”

Needing one final first down to run out the clock, Fields scored on a 52-yard scamper in the game’s final minutes.

On Friday, Stuarts Draft (4-2) travels to Buffalo Gap and Staunton travels to Fort Defiance.

STAUNTON 35, STUARTS DRAFT 21

STUARTS DRAFT 0 7 7 7 — 21

STAUNTON 0 14 0 21 — 35

SECOND QUARTER

S – Chisley 81-yard halfback pass from Geffrard. Miguel kick

S – Johnson 11 run

SD – Altis 21 pass from Graber. Dennison kick.

THIRD QUARTER

SD – Thompson 14 run. Dennison kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

SD – Graber 14 run. Dennison kick.

S – Geffrard 83 yard run. Miguel kick

S – Fields 6 run. Miguel kick

S – Fields 52 run. Miguel kick.