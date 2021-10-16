Strong first half propels Staunton football team to win over Fort Defiance

STAUNTON — Landyn Coggins walked on the football field with a commemorative poster. The Staunton High School senior walked off the field with a victory.

The Storm scored all 21 of their points in the first half en route to a 21-7 Shenandoah District victory over the Fort Defiance Indians Friday night.

Although Staunton has a re-scheduled home game against Wilson, Friday night was Senior Night for the Storm upperclassmen.

“This feels amazing … no better feeling in the world actually,” Coggins said. “It feels nice after a few losses to get a win on Senior Night. It’s a great feeling. This is a brotherhood. I love being out here with these guys. They make it special.”

Staunton found success in the passing game early as junior quarterback Walker Darby found Kayden Jackson for a 68-yard pass. That big play in the passing game set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Darby to Kealo Smith.

Fort countered with a sustained drive, ending with running back Bradley Hebb capping the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.

The Indians weren’t able to replicate the success of the opening scoring drive.